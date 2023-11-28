Actress and Taste Maker Shibani Akhtar Partners with The Singleton Social: Unveiling a Feast for Discerning Taste

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Czd7a_covqe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diageo India's, The Singleton Social, a trailblazing lifestyle brand, is delighted to announce its collaboration with the accomplished Actress and Tastemaker, Shibani Akhtar. Recognised for her discerning eye and unique voice, Shibani Akhtar joins forces with The Singleton Social to present a captivating lifestyle collection that ought to be your go-to gifting and hosting choice this festive and holiday season.

Actress and Taste Maker Shibani Akhtar Partners with The Singleton Social

Shibani Akhtar, celebrated for her versatile talent and refined taste, stands out as a beacon of elegance and influence in the industry. The Singleton Social has chosen Shibani for her unique voice and impeccable taste, making her the perfect ambassador to showcase the brand's lifestyle collection.

The Journey of Discovery: A Collection Set to Redefine Your Next Social Event

For this epicurean in one, The Singleton Social and Nicobar recently launched the Autumn-Winter Collection inspired by various elements from nature. It features five unique prints that convey a sense of limitless possibilities. A collection so special that welcomes all indulge in a sensory journey and transform their living spaces into elegant and intriguing canvases celebrating the combination of art and design. The collection's designs focus on elegance and sophistication enhanced with intricate textures and patterns that exude a refined aesthetic.

Overall, the brand philosophy dedicates itself to the art of finer experiences in everyday life. It also aims to uplift one's social settings by embracing connections that celebrate the joy of discovery. The Singleton Social x Nicobar serves as platform for tastemakers and tasteseekers; a community of people coming together for epicurean experiences, which quenches their cultural thirst, yet leaves them wanting more. It offers experiences that celebrate the synergy of art, culture, and food.

Commenting on the collaboration Shibani said "I am thrilled to be part of The Singleton Social's journey, a brand that resonates with my passion for authenticity and the finer things in life. The lifestyle collection curated by The Singleton Social goes beyond mere objects – it's a celebration of art, culture, and epicurean pleasures. What excites me even more is the platform that The Singleton Social has created. It's a haven for both taste seekers and taste makers, a community where exploration and influence go hand in hand. The brand's commitment to immersive experiences, cultural enrichment, and empowering individuals to become influencers within their circles aligns seamlessly with my own ethos."

The collaboration is brought alive digitally via Shibani's recent Instagram post showcasing her discerning eye as she selects and sends out gifts from the recently launched collection to her circle of tastemakers – individuals are always on the lookout for new epicurean discoveries and experiences.

Shibani Akhtar's influence extends beyond her on-screen presence; she is known for her commitment to authenticity and an unwavering dedication to the art of living well. The Singleton Social recognizes Shibani's ability to blend elegance with substance, making her the ideal ambassador to bring the lifestyle collection to life.

