Diageo Reserve World Class Announces India's 16 Finalists gearing up for the title of World Class India Bartender of the Year 2024

NEW DELHI, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of cocktails in India is undergoing a dynamic transformation, captivating enthusiasts worldwide with its unique fusion of flavours, cutting-edge techniques, and the infusion of indigenous ingredients. The 15th edition of Diageo Reserve World Class, the largest and most prestigious global bartending competition, has announced the top 16 bartenders in India. These talented bartenders will compete for the highly sought-after championship at the national finals in Gurugram later this June.

16 Mixology Mavericks: Who Will Be Crowned India's World Class Champion

The Top 16 visionary mixologists, handpicked from a nationwide pool of talent, hail from different corners of India, weaving their unique stories into their liquid masterpieces. They represent the pinnacle of Indian mixology, and their run up to the World Class India Finale will solidify India's position as a global cocktail powerhouse.

The finalists were evaluated based on their professional skills, which included a deep knowledge of spirits, innovative mixology techniques, captivating cocktail presentations, and the ability to tell a story through their liquid creations. Throughout the competition, these talented individuals will be using a range of premium Diageo Reserve brands, including The Singleton, Johnnie Walker, Don Julio, Tanqueray No. TEN, Talisker, and Ketel One Vodka, to craft exhilarating elixirs.

Prathmesh Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo India, says, "At Diageo Reserve, we're proud to provide a platform where India's finest bartending talent can shine. Through World Class, we are dedicated to nurturing creativity, fostering innovation, and empowering bartenders to reach new heights. By spotlighting bartenders and the craft of mixology, we aim to create and inspire elevated drink experiences that lead people to drink better."

Beyond the competition, Diageo Reserve World Class is a breeding ground for exceptional talent. It's a platform that celebrates the vibrant Indian bartending community and their unwavering dedication to the art of the perfect drink. Since its inception, World Class has empowered and mentored over 400,000 bartenders worldwide, fostering innovation and shaping the future of cocktails.

Stay tuned for further updates on the journey of World Class India.

Here are the top 16 India Finalists of Diageo Reserve World Class India 2024:

Ganesh Boyinipally, Aidu, Hyderabad Raj Kumar, Sundays, Chennai Anshul Tiwari , The Bagh , The Forest Resort, Amritsar Kumar Mongalam, Koyo Koyo , Hyatt Centric, Chandigarh Santanu Chanda , Home by PVR, Delhi Gracy Chourey , Copitas, Four Seasons Hotel, Bangalore Alemchizung Jamir, Cosie, Pune Deepak Pelne, Murphies, Pune Siddhesh Palande , Perch wine and coffee bar, Mumbai Hemanshu Badola , Molecule Air Bar, Noida Aayushi Singh, Muro, Bangalore Abhishek Mukherjee , Little Bit Sober, Kolkata Saish Bagkar, Isabella's Tapas Bar, Goa Arnold Hou , Room One, Goa Rajneesh Barthwal , Loya, Taj Palace, Delhi Nischal Suman , O Pedro, Mumbai

To stay on top of all things World Class, follow @worldclassin

About World Class

World Class is on a mission to inspire people to drink better and create unforgettable experiences in the process. Whether at home or in a bar, WORLD CLASS encourages consumers to think and care about fine drinking in the same way they care about fine dining.

World Class has supported, trained, and inspired over 400,000 bartenders, across 60 countries, for over twelve years, while partnering them with the world's finest spirits – the Diageo Reserve collection. World Class is also the authority on the drinks industry whom consumers look to for the information on the latest drinks, trends, cocktail recipes, and industry insight.

Sip. Savor. Celebrate.

About Diageo India

Diageo India is the country's leading beverage alcohol company and a subsidiary of global leader Diageo PLC. The company manufactures, sells and distributes an outstanding portfolio of premium brands such as Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, McDowell's No1, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Tanqueray and Captain Morgan.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, our wide footprint is supported by a committed team of over 3145 employees, 47 manufacturing facilities across states and union territories in India, a strong distribution network and a state-of-the-art Technical Centre.

Incorporated in India as United Spirits Limited (USL), the company is listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India. For more information about Diageo India, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at www.diageoindia.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, http://www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2399934/World_Class_2024_Top_16.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2209487/Diageo_1_Logo.jpg