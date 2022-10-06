Alkem launches first time in India FDC of Dapagliflozin, Sitagliptin and Metformin for adults with Type 2 diabetes in India

MUMBAI, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkem Laboratories Limited, the 5th largest Indian pharmaceutical company, has launched for the first time in India, triple drug fixed dose combination (FDC) of Dapagliflozin, Sitagliptin and Metformin under the brand name of Dapanorm Trio® at an affordable price for adults with Type 2 Diabetes in India.

Speaking on the launch of Dapanorm Trio®, Mr. Mohammed Musarif Pasha, Associate Vice President (Sales & Marketing), Alkem said "Alkem's Dapanorm Trio® will have a significant role in reducing HbA1c in uncontrolled type 2 diabetic patients & will help to improve patient compliance by reducing pill burden as well as medical bill burden. It will help the doctors to achieve good glycemic control in their patients. Dapanorm Trio® has additional advantages like the lowest risk of hypoglycemia, better pancreatic beta cell protection, cardiac and renal benefits with better tolerability among elderly diabetic patients."

In the multidisciplinary management of type 2 Diabetes, patients need to consume multiple pills for longer duration in order to achieve effective control of blood glucose. Mr. Pasha further added, "Majority of patients in India, pay the cost of drug from their pockets which makes the drug cost as major deciding factor in the long-term diabetes management. Dapanorm trio® is priced at Rs19.70 per tablet which is almost 70% less compared to the combined cost of innovator drugs."

Alkem received marketing authorization for Dapanorm Trio® FDCs based on a phase III multicentric, randomized, double blind clinical trial (MESIDA trial) which compared the efficacy of triple drug FDC of Dapagliflozin, sitagliptin and metformin vs combination of Sitagliptin and metformin. The study was conducted in 274 patients of type 2 Diabetes across India. The result of clinical trial showed that triple drug FDC Dapanorm Trio® had superior efficacy in terms of glycemic control as compared to dual drug combination.

About Alkem Laboratories Limited

Established in 1973 and headquartered in Mumbai, Alkem (NSE: ALKEM, BSE: 539523, Bloomberg: ALKEM.IN, Reuters: ALKE.NS) is a leading Indian pharmaceutical company with global operations, engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The Company produces branded generics, generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APis) and nutraceuticals, which it markets in India and International markets. With a portfolio of more than 800 brands in India, Alkem is ranked the fifth largest pharmaceutical company in India in terms of domestic sales (Source: IQVIA March 2021). The Company also has presence in more than 40 international markets, with the United States being its key focus market.

For more information on Alkem Laboratories Ltd., please visit www.alkemlabs.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1915343/Alkem_Laboratories_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Alkem Laboratories Ltd.