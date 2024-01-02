Allorion Therapeutics Announces Exclusive Option and Global License Agreement for Novel Preclinical-Stage EGFR L858R Allosteric Inhibitor Program with AstraZeneca

NATICK, Mass., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allorion Therapeutics ("Allorion"), a US and China-based biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery of new small molecule drugs for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases, has entered into an exclusive option and global license agreement with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) to develop and commercialize a novel epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) L858R mutated allosteric inhibitor, as a potential new treatment for advanced EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca will be granted an exclusive option to license a novel EGFR L858R allosteric inhibitor to develop and commercialize globally. Allorion is eligible to receive upfront and near-term payments of up to $40 million, and additional development and commercial milestone payments of over $500 million, as well as tiered royalties on net sales worldwide.

Fang Li, PhD., Cofounder and Chief Scientific Officer of Allorion remarked, "Allorion's EGFR L858R allosteric inhibitor is designed to address mechanisms of resistance to current EGFR inhibitors and has the potential to enhance their activity, when used in combination. We are excited to enter into this agreement with AstraZeneca, a global leader in this field, to advance our EGFR inhibitor into the clinic and explore potential combinations with other EGFR targeting molecules such as Tagrisso."

Allorion Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that focuses on creating new small molecule drugs for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company has a team of experienced drug discovery and development professionals who can identify new drugs with unique mechanisms of actions and develop innovative data and screening platforms for long-term success. Allorion Therapeutics aims to advance new drugs with high clinical relevance.

