Aseptic Packaging Market To Reach Usd 32,301.4 Million By 2028, at a Cagr of 9.8% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aseptic Packaging Market by Packaging Type (Carton, Bags & Pouches, and Bottles & Cans), Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Metal, and Glass), and End-User Industry (Beverage and Food). It is published in Valuates Reports under Packaging Category.

The aseptic packaging market size was valued at USD 15,408.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 32,301.4 Million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Major factors driving the Aseptic Packaging market are:

Features such as increased shelf life of packaged products and eco-friendly nature are expected to increase its adoption.

The rise in demand for ready-to-eat food products is expected to drive the growth of the aseptic packaging market. Aseptic packaging is generally seen as a strong substitute for the canning of foods.

When compared to more traditional packaging types, aseptic packaging is lighter and more compact. These characteristics enable manufacturers to reduce shipping expenses by lowering cargo weight.

Rise in e-commerce sales globally and growth opportunities in emerging markets of developing countries are expected to be major opportunities for growth of the aseptic packaging market during the forecast period.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF ASEPTIC PACKAGING MARKET

Increasing urbanization in developing countries and the consequent change in lifestyle of people is expected to increase the Aseptic Packaging market. There is an increase in preference for on-the-go and ready-to-eat products among consumers in recent times. Aseptic packaging is used for a variety of ready-to-eat food and beverages, milk, soup, tomatoes, pudding, and many others. It's also used in the pharmaceutical business to guarantee that drugs are free of dangerous microorganisms.

Furthermore, select items can be stored at ambient temperatures thanks to the special materials used in aseptic packaging. When compared to other methods of packaging, aseptic packaging is also more lightweight and compact. These qualities enable manufacturers to reduce shipping costs by reducing cargo weight and eliminating the requirement to refrigerate products that would normally require cooler distribution conditions.

The eco-friendly feature of aseptic packaging is expected to further boost its adoption and increase the aseptic packaging market. Aseptic packaging and processing can also help manufacturers achieve greater sustainability by being more environmentally friendly. The packaging is made mostly of renewable resources and uses around 60% less plastic than other alternatives. In addition, manufacturing aseptic packaging uses less energy.

Aseptic packaging eliminates the need for preservatives and protects the flavor of the product while keeping its quality. Manufacturers can provide products with the clean, simple ingredient lists that customers want while also meeting their own shipping and storage requirements for retailers and foodservice customers.

However, the aseptic packaging industry is restrained by fluctuating prices of raw materials used by packaging firms, such as polymer, board, paper, glass, aluminum, and steel.

ASEPTIC PACKAGING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on material the paper & paperboard segment held the majority of the market in 2020. The paper layer provides stiffness, making it possible for the cartons to assume a brick shape, thus enabling maximum utilization of available storage and transportation space.

Based on packaging type, the carton segment is projected to dominate the global aseptic packaging market throughout the study period.

Based on the end-user industry, the beverage segment led the market in 2020, in terms of revenue, and the food segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Due to widespread implementation of the technology, as well as growing concerns about product safety and shelf-life, Asia-Pacific will lead the market in terms of revenue in 2020. Even on a worldwide scale, China is becoming one of the most powerful countries. However, during the forecast period, LAMEA is expected to have the highest CAGR.

Key Market Segments

By Packaging Type

Carton



Bags & Pouches



Bottles & Cans

By Material

Paper & Paperboard



Plastics



Metal



Glass

By End-User Industry

Beverage



Food

By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





UK





France





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





India





Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA



Latin America





Middle East





Africa

Key Players

Amcor plc

DS Smith Plc

Mondi plc

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

SIG Combibloc Group AG

Sonoco Products Company

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Stora Enso Oyj

Tetra Laval International S.A.

UFlex Limited

