Axtria Named a Leader in Everest Group Life Sciences Digital Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Report

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria Inc., a global leader in cloud software and data analytics for the life sciences industry, has been named a Leader in the Everest Group Life Sciences Digital Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Report.

"The prevailing macroeconomic uncertainties have compelled life sciences enterprises to reassess their digital transformation approach, emphasizing investments that guarantee enhanced RoI rather than speculative, transformative initiatives. In this dynamic environment, businesses seek customized solutions tailored to their individual requirements. This is where specialized providers play a vital role, leveraging their domain expertise and specialized talent," said Durga Ambati, Practice Director at Everest Group. "Axtria's robust mix of domain-specific, data analytics/AI-driven commercial services are very well complemented by its investments in diverse, verticalized partnerships and talent initiatives. And, Axtria's seamless project execution expertise and repertoire of life sciences specific thought leadership is highly valued by its clients, positioning it as a Leader in Life Sciences Digital Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024."

Everest Group classified 16 life sciences digital services specialist providers into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. Axtria was named as a Leader in its category, ranking high in "market impact" and "vision and capability."

"We're delighted to have been recognized and honored to have placed as highly as we did in the Everest Group Life Sciences Digital Services Specialists PEAK Matrix Report," said Asheesh Sharma, Head of Commercial Excellence at Axtria. "We take pride in delivering tangible value to our clients and helping them continue to succeed."

Among its strengths in the most recent report, Axtria was recognized for offering specialized data analytics- and AI-driven commercial services for pharmaceuticals, medtech, and emerging biotechnology firms. The company was also cited for a wide range of partnerships, robust project execution, particularly in tight timelines, and broad training programs.

A complimentary copy of this full report can be accessed here.

About Axtria's Products and Solutions

Axtria is proud to work with 16 of the top 20 life sciences companies. From our roots as a trusted consultant to our status as one of the world's leading providers of cloud-based pharmaceutical management software, Axtria has been powering the digital transformation of life sciences. Our experts call upon years of domain experience in the industry to guide pharma giants from brand launches to retirement. Our products go even further. Axtria InsightsMAx™ helps everyone from the C-suite to junior associates uncover trends to make better decisions. Axtria SalesIQ™ helps optimize field forces and provider engagements. Axtria CustomerIQ™ leverages AI-enabled next-best-action omnichannel choices. Axtria MarketingIQ™ turns investment analyses into pinpoint strategies. And Axtria DataMAx™ and DataMAx™ for Emerging Pharma is the data management framework that pulls it all together with best-in-class security and integration.

About Axtria

Axtria is a leading global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. We focus on improving healthcare outcomes for patients. We're proud to deliver proven solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete their journey from data to insights to action, enabling them to earn superior returns on their investments. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and taking actions that advance societal goals. For more information, please visit www.axtria.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2256316/Axtria_transparent_bg_Logo.jpg