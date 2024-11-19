Axtria Unveils New Benchmarking Study on Territory Design and Refinement for Life Sciences Companies

Reveals latest trends in territory alignment, balancing workloads, and enhancing sales effectiveness that can help reshape, inform, and modernize commercial operations.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria, Inc., a global leader in cloud software and data analytics for the life sciences industry, has unveiled its highly anticipated 2024 Territory Design and Refinement Benchmarking Study. This annual report offers essential insights into the evolving approaches that life sciences organizations must consider when optimizing territory alignment strategies.

"Our findings highlight the growing need for adaptable, data-informed territory alignment and refinement strategies that address industry-specific challenges," said Asheesh Sharma, Head of Commercial Excellence at Axtria. "By prioritizing workload balance, frequent refinement, and strategic territory design, companies are better positioned to drive commercial success and address the demands of the changing healthcare landscape."

As market dynamics shift, designing effective territory alignments becomes crucial for achieving balanced workloads, maximizing sales opportunities, and engaging stakeholders across diverse therapeutic areas and life cycle stages. Axtria's latest study reveals top-performing companies' methods to refine alignment processes, ensuring agility and effectiveness in a competitive environment.

: Nearly 80% of clients now adopt a quarterly refinement cycle, which allows them to respond quickly to changing market conditions. Benchmark for Healthy Alignment: Territory alignment is deemed effective when at least 70% of territories maintain balance, optimizing coverage and productivity.

Axtria's 2024 benchmarking study is driven by data from projects conducted between 2023 and May 2024.

