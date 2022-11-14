Bag2Bag relaunches its website with a plethora of new experiences

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel tech startup Bag2Bag relaunched their website on 2nd November 2022 with a plethora of services targeting specific accommodation requirements of customers. This event occurred at the company's office located in Bengaluru and was graced by the presence of media dignitaries, social media influencers, Industry experts and company employees.

Incorporated in August 2019, the company is now providing its services in more than 100 cities with over 4000 properties across all over this incredible India. The company initially targeted short stays with its pay per use model helping users to book hotels online on an hourly basis serving as a boon for frequent business travelers, medical travelers, layovers or transit, students travelers, couples and many more as these individuals are getting their needs served without a pinch on their pockets. Now the company is diversifying with the commencement of extended stays focusing largely on homestays, service apartments, and hostels crafting memorable experiences. Keeping evolving longer stays requirements of users in mind, the new website displays negotiated prices on a weekly stay and monthly stay which are heavily discounted from the daily prices.

With the relaunch of this website, the company is actively working towards first in market concept of adding f&b choices with stay in its websites that will permit the customers to view the food and beverage menu of their chosen hotel to select the delicacies they wish to indulge in upon their arrival. This add-on is currently available for only a few properties but will soon be available for more locations and accommodations. The website aims to allow its users to explore the fun activities, adventure spots, local foods, and so on near them as well as book their stay based on nearby activities that they wish to enjoy in the near future to make family tours hassle-free and delightful. The company is working hard to bring out the true hospitality experience for users via its web and mobile applications. The experience section on the website will be dedicated for the same.

The company received seed investment in December 2021 and has been making remarkable progress ever since. The company founder and CEO Alok Mishra have shared his thoughts on the way ahead, "We have observed remarkable growth in our short stay segment targeting pay by hour bookings, and the extended stay segment which has now evolved with recent additions of hotels, homestays and many more. In the near future, we want to focus on building experiences for our users, especially via homestays in tourist hotspots, unexplored hidden gems of India in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. This will create a symbiotic relationship providing an earthy rural experience for curious travelers wishing to escape the hustle and bustle of city life while generating a lucrative source of income for homestay owners."

The ability of the tourism and hospitality industry to bounce back from the brutal attack of the pandemic has been impressive with India enjoying significant growth in revenue per room on a YoY basis in the year 2022. There has also been an increase in hotel signings compared to the previous year's primarily due to surge in demand. Studies shows that online travel booking will increase at a CAGR of more than 10% in the next 4-5 years. Alternative accommodations are already forecasted to be one of the primary growing segment and Bag2Bag is ready to set its foot forward by providing services to all such niche segments.

About Bag2Bag

Bag2Bag is an online accommodation booking platform that is helping its users to book rooms on hourly basis from its application in over 4000 properties located in more than 100 cities across India. The business motto of Bag2Bag is 'To bring an evolution in online accommodation booking industry by focusing on Affordability, Flexibility and Variety that enable us to build next generation hospitality application.' Headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, the company is being operated efficiently by its three founders Alok Mishra, Anurag Tiwari, and Gaurav Garg with a workforce of over 30 employees. Company is now venturing into providing alternative accommodations such as homestay, service apartments etc. and soon local activities, adventure, and food from its online platform.

For more information, please visit www.bag2bag.in , download iOS / Android mobile applications and visit our social media pages.

iOS app: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1563969368

Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ionicframework.projectx956620

Media Contact:

Alok Mishra

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1945758/Bag2Bag_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Bag2Bag