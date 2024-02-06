Bakingo Is Stirring Love & Romance with Their Amazing Valentine's Cake Collection 2024

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, Bakingo has remained the top choice for couples looking to sweeten their Valentine's Day celebrations with delightful baked treats. This year is no exception, as Bakingo takes the spotlight with their exceptional Valentine's cake collection and enticing new menu additions.

Bakingo is all geared up to elevate this season of love with their carefully crafted sweet delights, where each Valentine's Day cake stands out in terms of freshness and quality. Bakingo's collection is curated to cater to every romantic whim of lovebirds, featuring options like heart-shaped cakes, classic chocolate cakes, designer cakes, rich black forest cakes, poster cakes, personalised photo cakes, and more. However, it's the inclusion of strawberry cakes, hidden message cakes, and fresh flower cakes that is truly setting their offerings apart this time around.

CEO Mr. Shrey Sehgal shares his vision in this regard, stating, "The newly added menu items are set to stir up romance, making this year's Valentine's celebrations even more memorable. We aim to bring a fresh perspective in terms of cake design and taste, offering couples something new and delightful to celebrate their bond. These new cakes will help them celebrate their love story beautifully, expressing sentiments that might have gone unsaid. We want to ensure that when our customers browse Bakingo cakes online for Valentine's Day, they are met with both diverse and unique options."

Bakingo's cake collection is all that is needed for an exceptional Valentine's celebration, a memory that couples will recall fondly later. Their offerings were already popular among sweethearts, but with the recent additions, the brand has reached new heights of sweetness and creativity.

The range of Fresh Flower cakes is launched with the aim to develop a perfect surprise for Rose Day. The newly added Hidden Message cake collection promises to make hearts flutter by expressing hidden emotions. By introducing the finest Strawberry-powered cakes & desserts, Bakingo honours the sweet-tangy essence of love. And the forever best-sellers, Photo cakes capture cherished moments for a nostalgic glimpse into your love story. The brand's Valentine's cakes truly redefine indulgence and romance with their extraordinary designs and enchanting flavours.

Bakingo has left no stone unturned to help lovers express their affection grandly and savour romantic moments. Their commitment to bringing every couple's V-Day dreams to life has led them to curate an extraordinary collection of #CupidApprovedDesserts that will make your love shine bright. Overall, the combination of reliable services, stunning cake designs, and innovative additions has made Bakingo the most sought-after platform for couples across India. Their impressive ratings on food delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy further confirm this, speaking volumes about Bakingo's place in the hearts of their customers.

About Bakingo

Bakingo, launched in 2016, has rapidly gained recognition as a trusted bakery brand. Renowned for its Gourmet Collection, the brand offers a diverse range of expertly crafted cakes and desserts designed to cater to sophisticated taste buds. Bakingo's reach extends beyond its website and app, being available on major food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato. Offering doorstep deliveries, Bakingo serves over 3+ million delighted customers across 15+ cities in India.

