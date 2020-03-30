Biosensors Market Size is Projected to Rise USD 38156.56 Million at a CAGR of 9.23% by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The advent of nanotechnology-based biosensors is one of the factors that is largely attributing to the growth of the Global Biosensors Market. Early and accurate diagnosis of the disease is important for patient recovery and survival. In recent years, demand for portable, cost-effective and user-friendly devices with quick response time has increased considerably.

"The global Biosensors market size is projected to rise from USD 20563.24 million in 2018 to USD 38156.56 million at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.23% by the end of 2025."

The Global Biosensors Market is expected to show growth opportunities in sectors like the food industry, environmental monitoring, bio-defence and in developing countries. However, biosensors technology has seen a slow rate of commercialization in recent years due to the high price of biosensors and competition from the healthcare sector alone. Commercialization of biosensors for non-medical applications, such as military, biodefense, fermentation control, environmental monitoring, is a challenge for industry players due to limited R&D and positive outcomes.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE BIOSENSORS MARKET SIZE :

One of the major trends influencing the global biosensor market is the favourable government policies aimed at improving proteomics and genomics. For example, National Information and Communication Technology Australia (NICTA) is expected to advance its research into data mining, networks and embedded systems to be used in this area.

Another major driver for the biosensor market is the growing demand for point-of-care testing. The demand for point-of-care testing is growing due to the rising demand for portable and integrated devices. Furthermore, it allows physicians to identify the cause of the illness for immediate treatment. Therefore, the growing demand for point-of-care testing will minimize healthcare costs and help to produce reliable and timely outcomes from clinical studies.

REGION WISE BIOSENSORS MARKET SHARE :

POC diagnosis is the fastest-growing application for biosensors in North America . Growth is majorly due to a rise in the target patient population. In addition, technological advancements such as the introduction of miniaturized diagnostic equipment with fast and reliable results and growing consumer penetration of Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) are also expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

. Growth is majorly due to a rise in the target patient population. In addition, technological advancements such as the introduction of miniaturized diagnostic equipment with fast and reliable results and growing consumer penetration of Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) are also expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is predicted to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period closely followed by Latin America . Some of the main factors contributing to the growth of the biosensor market in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are the presence of high unmet medical needs for target diseases, such as cancer, diabetes and other infectious diseases, rising patient awareness and continuously growing healthcare spending in the region.

On the basis of Type, the Global Biosensors Market is studied across

Embedded Device

Sensor Patch.

On the basis of Product, the Global Biosensors Market is studied across

Non Wearable Biosensors

Wearable Biosensors.

On the basis of Technology, the Global Biosensors Market is studied across

Electrochemical Biosensors,

Nanomechanical Biosensors,

Optical Biosensors,

Piezoelectric Biosensors,

Thermal Biosensors.

On the basis of Industry, the Global Biosensors Market is studied across

Biodefense,

Environmental Monitoring,

Food & Beverages,

Home Diagnostics,

POC,

Research Lab.

"Sysmex Corporation the potential growing player for the Global Biosensors Market"

The key players profiled in the Global Biosensors Market are

Abbott Laboratories Inc

F.Hoffman La-Roche AG

Medtronic Inc

Siemens AG

Universal Biosensors

ACON Laboratories Inc.

Bayer Healthcare AG.

Biacore Life Sciences

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Biosensors International Pte. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Ercon

LifeScan Inc

Nova Biomedical Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

Others

Biosensors Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

