Bitget Feb 2024 Report: 25M Users & BGB Hits US$1 as Crypto Market Soars

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, today unveiled its Monthly Report for February 2024. Demonstrating remarkable growth and resilience, Bitget announced that its user base exceeded 25 million and its platform token BGB breached the US$1 mark in February 2024, amidst a thriving cryptocurrency market, particularly noted for the significant momentum in the crypto market.

In its continuous effort to diversify and enrich trading options, Bitget added 39 new tokens to its platform in February, drawing significant trading interest. This expansion led to exceptional performance among the top five tokens, each seeing price surges of over 1000%. Meanwhile, its platform token BGB increased by 64% and breached the US$1 mark in February, reaching an all-time high of US$1.15.

February also witnessed substantial growth in the AI sector, particularly fueled by the launch of OpenAI's Sora model, which has significantly advanced AI creativity and captivated the market's interest. This enthusiasm contributed to a remarkable 400% increase in trading volume in Bitget's AI zone, reflecting the market's keen interest in AI-driven advancements.

The appointment of Alvin Kan as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Bitget Wallet is a strategic move to enhance Bitget's global growth and innovation. With a rich history of leadership roles at high-profile organizations, Kan is ideally positioned to guide Bitget through its next growth phase.

A Bitget study on investor sentiment revealed strong confidence in the future of the cryptocurrency market, especially in light of the anticipated Bitcoin halving. A significant majority of investors are poised to increase their investments, expecting Bitcoin to reach new all-time highs.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, states: "We are thrilled to witness Bitget's unprecedented growth of surpassing 25 million users, a clear testament to the trust and confidence the global crypto community places in us. This milestone, coupled with our strategic expansions and innovations underscores our commitment to providing the most dynamic and secure trading environment for our users. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain focused on paving new paths in the crypto and Web3 spaces, driven by our unwavering dedication to market leadership and service excellence. The future looks incredibly bright, and we're just getting started."

