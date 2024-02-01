Two decades of excellence in healthcare innovation and people practices.

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim India has been recognised as a 'Top Employer 2024' for the second consecutive year. The certification was awarded by the Top Employers Institute, an independent global authority that recognises excellence in people practices & culture. The 2024 certification underlines the profound impact of the company's comprehensive people-first approach in driving business outcomes and navigating transformations.

Boehringer Ingelheim India Earns Top Employer 2024 Accolade for Second Consecutive Year

This marks a proud moment for Boehringer Ingelheim India, celebrating 20 years of innovation and service to India. The research-driven company is dedicated to fostering a dynamic workplace culture focused on employee growth and business strength.

"Behind these accomplishments stand the incredible individuals – the people of Boehringer Ingelheim India," stated Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Managing Director. "We build the right team and foster an inclusive environment where diverse thinking is valued. It is through their dedication and passion that we improve the lives of patients and communities worldwide."

Sanjay Srivastava, Director – HR, emphasized the company's commitment to its most valuable asset—its people. "Being recognized as a 'Top Employer' is a reflection of our ongoing efforts to create a workplace where every employee feels valued and has the opportunity to excel."

In this edition, the Top Employers Institute particularly recognized the company's commitment to people development & career growth, progressive DEI practices and leadership & managerial enablement. Boehringer's employer offerings receive high scores in the categories of "Develop" and "Steer," emphasizing the link between creating meaningful opportunities for our employees and the company's purpose of transforming lives for generations. The internal Boehringer Ingelheim University, launched in 2023, plays a crucial role in this achievement, with more than 60% of employees intensifying their professional development on this learning experience platform.

In addition, Boehringer Ingelheim India continues to shine on the corporate stage, securing a coveted spot among the Top 50 Companies with Great Managers at the Great Manager Awards 2023 for the second consecutive year.

The company has also earned recognition as one of the '100 Best Companies for Women in India 2023' and was included in the '100 Best – Hall of Fame' category, marking its fifth consecutive appearance in this prestigious list. Boehringer Ingelheim India was also recognized with 'The Economic Times- Best Organisations for Women' for the second consecutive year, reinforcing its commitment to gender equity in the workplace.

Globally, the company has been awarded the "Global Top Employer" for the fourth consecutive year, standing out among 17 globally certified companies for its commitment to creating a employee-centric work environment. Boehringer Ingelheim India continues to exemplify excellence in employee engagement, development, and commitment to making a positive impact on individuals and communities worldwide.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that improve the lives of humans and animals. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term perspective. Around 53,000 employees serve more than 130 markets in three business areas, Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com

Established in 2003, Boehringer Ingelheim India manages India and the neighbouring markets' operations of the global enterprise. The Company enables access to innovative products as part of its Human Pharma and Animal Health businesses. The focus of Human Pharma therapy areas includes diabetes, cardiovascular, and respiratory conditions. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.in

