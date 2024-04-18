NexGard SPECTRA® is a soft, flavourful monthly chew that kills fleas before they can lay eggs, ticks and mites while eliminating gastro-intestinal worms and preventing heartworm disease, lungworm and eyeworm infections.

MUMBAI, India, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in animal health, announced the launch of NexGard SPECTRA® (afoxolaner and milbemycin oxime) in India, following its approval by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). After the successful launches of its blockbuster NexGard range of products - NexGard® X and L in 2020 and NexGard® S and M (afoxolaner) in 2023, this represents an expansion of the NexGard® product line for dogs aged between two months and weighing two kgs and above.

Boehringer Ingelheim introduces NexGard SPECTRA® for dogs in India

NexGard SPECTRA® is a soft, flavourful chew for dogs that offers broad-spectrum internal and external parasite control in a single monthly dose. As a prescription-only product in India, NexGard SPECTRA® contains two active ingredients: afoxolaner, which targets fleas and ticks, and milbemycin oxime, which protects against heartworm and controls intestinal worms. NexGard SPECTRA® provides comprehensive protection in a single monthly chewable, offering convenience, safety and peace of mind.

Parasites can lead to a range of health issues, from mild discomfort to life-threatening conditions, impacting the overall well-being of dogs. Fleas, ticks, and mites can cause skin irritation, and allergic reactions, and transmit diseases such as tick fever. Heartworms can lead to heart failure and lungworms, can cause respiratory problems. While intestinal worms like roundworms, hookworms, tapeworms, and whipworms can result in gastrointestinal issues, anaemia, weight loss, and even fatalities, especially in young puppies.

NexGard SPECTRA® has demonstrated rapid action, killing fleas within four hours post-treatment, and over 99% effectiveness was observed at eight hours. It exhibited >97.5% reduction against Demodex mites after three monthly treatments and 99% effectiveness against sarcoptes mites with just one dose. Additionally, it showed over 95% efficacy against roundworms, over 98.3% against whipworms, and 100% against heartworms. NexGard SPECTRA® also provided over 90% effectiveness against hookworms and demonstrated full efficacy against eyeworms with monthly administration.

"With an estimated pet dog population of more than 27 million in India1, there is a significant need for comprehensive parasite control measures. Effective parasites control in pets is not just about treating, but also about preventing. NexGard SPECTRA® signifies a major step forward in comprehensive parasite control, providing a convenient and effective solution for veterinarians as well as pet parents. It reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation. Remember, a healthy pet means a healthy home," said Dr. Vinod Gopal, Country Head - Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim India.

Dr. Kallahalli Umesh, Small animal consultant, Bengaluru, said, "Tick-borne diseases in India are now year-round and endemic in some cities due to challenges in controlling tick populations, as a single female tick can lay up to 20,000 eggs. Furthermore, ticks at all stages of development can remain infective for several generations, causing recurrent tick fever in dogs. Fast and effective treatments against ticks, fleas, mange mites, and internal parasites are crucial for controlling these infections and maintaining pet health."

Dr. Makrand Chavan, General Secretary, Federation of Small Animal Practitioners Associations – India, Mumbai, said, "Maintaining a regular parasite control regimen is crucial for pet and owner well-being. Appropriate preventive treatments stop the spread of these parasites, ensure health, comfort, and a safer environment by reducing disease risks from parasites. It's part of responsible pet ownership. We advise pet parents to discuss effective and safe products with their veterinarians."

Dr. Jasjeet Josan, Secretary, National Veterinary Foundation (NVF), said, "Reliable anti-parasitic drugs for dogs are vital to prevent and treat potentially fatal parasitic infections, which also pose human health risks. From a public health perspective, a strict regime to eradicate these parasites is essential. The current need in the pet segment is a broad-spectrum anti-parasitic drug targeting both endo and ectoparasites, for both prevention and treatment."

Dr. B Nagarajan, President, Association for Veterinary Dermatology, India, said, "The need for a broad-spectrum anti-parasitic drug for dogs arises due to the prevalence of various parasitic infections, including ticks, fleas, mites, and worms. Hence, it is essential to provide a comprehensive protection against a range of parasites. Additionally, it would simplify treatment protocols for veterinarians and pet owners by offering a single solution for multiple parasitic threats. It will also reduce the dangers of spread of zoonotic diseases between animal and humans."

NexGard SPECTRA® will be available in five different sizes to accommodate dogs of various weights. Its unique combination of two active ingredients, afoxolaner and milbemycin oxime, works to exterminate fleas and ticks on the dog's skin before they can lay eggs and to eradicate internal parasites such as heartworm larvae, roundworms, and hookworms.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that transform lives, today and for generations to come. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term, sustainable perspective. More than 53,000 employees serve over 130 markets in the two business units, Human Pharma and Animal Health. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/in.

Disclaimer: It should be noted that the information contained in this press-announcement is not intended to serve as a medical opinion or advice. The treatment decisions must be based on the clinical advice from appropriate medical professionals.

