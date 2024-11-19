Built In Launches Sites Across India to Address Critical Gap in US Companies' Global Recruiting Strategies

As U.S. Firms Struggle to Recruit Top Tech Talent Internationally, Built In CEO Presents New Offering at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In , the leading recruiting platform for hard-to-hire tech roles, has expanded its platform to help US companies attract top-tier technology professionals from India as part of its broader global expansion. This initiative aligns with insights shared by CEO Maria Christopoulos Katris during her recent participation in The Economic Times World Leaders Forum in New Delhi.

"We recognized early on that to meet the escalating demand for tech talent over the next decade, a global approach is essential," said Katris. "India's rapid growth as a hub for technological innovation presents a significant opportunity for US companies seeking highly skilled tech talent."

The expansion is further supported by the company's 2024 State of the Talent Industry report* , which revealed that while 62.8% of tech companies are hiring internationally, US employers struggle to attract quality candidates abroad. The report identified "online tech-specific platforms" and "employer branding" as the most successful recruiting strategies, underscoring the need for US companies to be able to deploy these strategies globally to accomplish their hiring objectives.

Built In now offers dedicated sites in seven key Indian tech hubs, so U.S. employers can showcase their brands and job opportunities directly in these regions, with content designed to position themselves as tech employers of choice. The new Built In sites serve:

"Unless you're a major global brand, hiring outside the U.S. is tough. Candidates don't know who you are and what makes you a desirable tech employer," said Katris. "Research shows that referrals and sourcing are less effective than ever, and even more so on the global market. Built In is the only tech recruiting platform that offers employer branding with job postings globally."

International visitors to Built In have jumped 40 percent in the last year, which inspired the company to deliver this global rollout. Since launching the new features, postings for international hires surged to 25 percent of the total job inventory on Built In.

To learn more about Built In's global offerings for recruiting, visit https://employers.builtin.com .

*The survey, conducted in January 2024 in partnership with Brandata, involved 1,089 leaders in the talent industry across the U.S. Respondents predominantly represented middle and senior management in large and mid-sized businesses, but span the entire spectrum of company sizes. Those who participated in the survey were not affiliated with Built In.

