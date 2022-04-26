BUSINESSNEXT Launches Smart Relationship Manager for Financial Institutions

~AI-driven, hyper-personalized Smart RM delivers 3X growth in revenue ~

MUMBAI, India, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BUSINESSNEXT, the world's leading responsive composable banking platform, enriched its product portfolio further by launching Smart Relationship Manager (RM) for banking and financial services. The new age Smart RM is the conjunction of hi-tech artificial intelligence (AI) and digital banking. It provides an enhanced sales and service capabilities to the RMs, enabling them to manage 10 times more customers, impacting three times more revenue while enabling a distinctive customer experience.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Sushil Tyagi, Director, BUSINESSNEXT, said, "Real-time decision making backed by data-driven contextual insights, especially in banking and financial sector is a game-changer. It puts the focus back on superior customer service as the transcending factor for banks to ensure market relevancy and accelerate profitability. I feel proud to say that the Smart RM has proven to help increase managed portfolios by 10x, boost RM productivity by 5X, and increase revenue per RM by 3X. It is an innovative product that goes a step beyond the traditional relationships and offers 360-degree view to our RMs to deliver more value."

Some of the noteworthy features of Smart RM are:

AI-driven platform providing real-time contextual insights of customer profile, needs, and expectations within 100 seconds

Guided Action Centres bringing down the complexity and rendering hyper-personalization

Single console view of all the channels facilitating maximum efficiency

Advanced Playbooks, AI nudges, and real-time performance analytics

For a detailed view, click here.

About BUSINESSNEXT:

BUSINESSNEXT powers 1 million+ users across 65,000 branches and call centres, managing 1 billion end-customers worldwide. The platform is a unified microservices-based, AI-driven composable platform for the digital transformation of banking and financial enterprises. The platform empowers clients to innovate and adapt to changing business needs, by enabling smart composable fabrics that deliver packaged business capabilities for building a responsive composable enterprise.

This means enterprises can plugin reusable components, even your existing systems, to deliver innovative products and services faster. Some of the largest financial institutions include HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank, National Bank of Oman, National Bank of Fujairah, Krungsri Consumer Finance, Alliance Bank, TP Bank, BDO Unibank, Bank Danamon, and more.

