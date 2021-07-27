Call For Entries Now Open For Lexus Design Award India 2022

The last 4 editions of LDAI have seen over 2,600 creative proposals from designers across the country that have contributed to a better tomorrow through their innovative design thinking; additionally, over 1,100 conceptual category entries have had the opportunity to present their projects at a global level through the international Lexus Design Award, a number that has been steadily increasing since inception (51 in 2019 to 569 in 2021). These designs were primarily focused at solving problems in key areas such as healthcare, energy conservation, sustainable goods, waste management, public utility among others. Some notable winning entries include UniCast , a resizable cast for healing fractures, CleaneRat , an IoT-powered sewer maintenance robot, ACCUFILL , a device that provides a real-time reading of fuel being pumped into the vehicle tank, Iceheal that provides hot & cold treatment for quick pain relief and Samarth , a modular air purification system.

The awards stand on the guiding principle of 'Design for a Better Tomorrow' and entrants are required to demonstrate how their ideas follow this principle. Entrants will have to ideate and express their originality using the three key principles of the Lexus brand - Anticipate, Innovate and Captivate. Along with these, a new criterion has been added this year, where designers will also have to demonstrate how their entries bring happiness to people around the world. Their designs should anticipate future challenges faced by society and imagine engaging and innovative ways to contribute to a sustainable future, while seamlessly enhancing the happiness of all.

Commenting on the commencement of the Lexus Design Award India 2022, P.B. Venugopal, President, Lexus India, said, "We are proud to announce the Call for Entries for the fifth edition of the Lexus Design Award India as it provides a great platform for designers to showcase their talents through creativity and originality. We are delighted to extend our Lexus brand to such a space that caters to innovation and identification of solutions for a better, more sustainable tomorrow for our country. We are confident in the abilities of Indian designers and look forward to seeing what our talented participants have to offer this year."

Entries at the Lexus Design Award India 2022 will be judged across 10 categories on the following:

Established Work (Client/ Self-Commissioned) Product Design Furniture Design Textile Design Craft Design Design Thinking Public Utility Design Lifestyle Accessory Design Design for Social Impact Conceptual Work

1. Student Category

2. Open Category

The finalists from the Conceptual Work Category will receive an exclusive mentorship program led by stalwarts of the design industry. The program will allow participants to get valuable recommendations and ideas from experts, which can greatly influence to refine their projects.

Winners from the 10 categories will be awarded with the coveted Lexus Design Award India trophy designed by Michael Foley, the renowned designer who has set a benchmark in the design space and was on the panel of mentors for LDAI 2021. The winning designs will be promoted on Lexus India's digital space along with Guest Experience Centers across the country. Entries from the 2 Conceptual Work categories will also be considered for the Lexus Design Award 2022, the international Design Award held worldwide by Lexus International.

This year will see the return of 3 special awards following a great response in its introduction in 2021; the People's Choice, Lexus Guests' Choice and Media Choice awards, which will be voted on by members of the public, Lexus guests and the media fraternity respectively.

The winners of LDAI 2022 will be announced in early 2022. The judges & mentors for the award will encompass some of the celebrated and noted designers from India and will be announced in October 2021.

Applications and entries for the Lexus Design Award India are now open for submissions with the deadline for the entries being 15th September 2021.

Details of the Lexus Design Award India 2022 can be found at www.lexusindia.co.in/en/discover-lexus/lexus-design-award-india.html

Call For Entries To The Lexus Design Award India 2022

Application period 23rd July 2021 - 15th September 2021 Guiding Principle Design for a Better Tomorrow. Anticipate. Innovate. Captivate Project Description: Name of project

One Line Short Description (Within 15 words)

Full Description (Within 250 words)

Include information on the background of the work, production / manufacturing process, materials used for construction and any facts or details you think are needed to fully explain your work. Judging Criteria Anticipate: How does the concept and design anticipate global challenges facing future society? (100 words) Innovate: How does the design demonstrate new thinking and originality both in the proposal and in the execution? (100 words) Captivate: How does the design intrigue and compel when realized in concept and execution? (100 words) Enhance Happiness: How does your design bring happiness to people around the world? (100 words) Judges To be announced by October 2021 Mentors To be announced by October 2021 Project Visuals Images: 2 images are mandatory; one main image of your work and one image that demonstrate how your work would function or be used. 6 additional images are optional. Application Fee There is no application fee to participate in the Lexus Design Award India

Participants are allowed to submit up to 5 entries per category Award categories 10 Category Winners Prizes / Benefits 10 Winners receive the LDAI Award

Winning works are promoted by Lexus India on digital media and Lexus Guest Experience Centers

Entries from the 2 Conceptual categories to be considered for global Lexus Design Award 2022

Finalists from Conceptual category will be invited for mentorship - a session with mentors from diverse fields who provide guidance to help refine their projects

About Lexus Design Award India

The Lexus Design Award India (LDAI) seeks to recognize and reward the best industrial design executed by Indian designers, institutions, design consultancy firms, and in-house design teams of companies. Good design is defined by LDAI as the synthesis of ergonomic, aesthetic, commercial, industrial, and scientific disciplines to create products that simplify, enrich and better human existence. Lexus, as a brand, has always stood for excellence in design, ergonomics, sustainability, technological superiority, and responsible consumption; and the LDAI will mirror these brand values.

About Lexus Design Award

First launched in 2013, the Lexus Design Award is an international design competition that targets up-and-coming creators from around the world. The award seeks to foster the growth of ideas that contribute to society by supporting designers and creators whose works can help to shape a better future. It provides a unique opportunity for the finalists to work with globally recognized designers as a mentor to create prototypes of their designs, and then exhibit them at one of the design calendar's most important events.

About Lexus

Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 2 million hybrid vehicles. Since its debut in India in March 2017, Lexus has aimed to craft a better tomorrow and redefine luxury in the world's fastest-growing major economy. The brand strives to consistently deliver exceptional design and quality to the discerning Indian guest with a portfolio of 6 vehicles, 5 of which are self-charging hybrid electric vehicles. In 2020, Lexus' presence in the Indian market was further strengthened with the introduction of its first locally produced model, ES 300h. A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide. Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

