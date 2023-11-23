LEXUS DESIGN AWARD INDIA 2024 RECEIVES OVERWHELMING RESPONSE

The awards will recognize & honor designs from six different categories of design

NEW DELHI and BANGALORE, India, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexus India Design Awards India 2024 witnessed an exceptional response, bringing to the fore some of the brightest minds, nurturing their vision to design for a better tomorrow. As in previous years, the 2024 entries are of an exceptionally high caliber.

Lexus Design Award India 2024 Jury

As a global stage, the prestigious design competition, initiated by Lexus, serves as a beacon for design experts to manifest innovative and sustainable solutions, resonating with the essence of a better future. The announcement of the seventh edition's call for entries in July 2023 sparked a surge in participation, unveiling a spectrum of distinctive innovations propelled by a futuristic approach.

Spanning six distinct design categories - Conceptual, Industrial, Textile, Furniture, Built Environment, and Tech - the competition experienced an influx of entries, with Industrial Design garnering the highest submissions, closely followed by Furniture Design. Notably, Lexus Design Awards continues to magnetize emerging design studios and seasoned professionals, showcasing innovative perspectives and pioneering designs.

The entries will be evaluated by a panel of jurors encompassing luminaries from diverse creative realms such as art, architecture, fashion, and automotive industries, including Subodh Gupta, a lauded contemporary artist, Dr. Anupama Kundoo, a globally recognized architect, author, and researcher, Vinu Daniel, the visionary architect behind Wallmakers, Tarun Tahiliani, an accomplished designer, and Giri Venkatesh, spearheading Lexus' marketing strategy in the Asia Pacific region.

The evaluation process will hinge on the core Lexus design principles - Anticipate, Innovate, Captivate, and the pursuit of 'Happiness for All,' forming the bedrock of Lexus Design Awards. Shortlisted entries will partake in a bespoke workshop curated by a team of eminent design experts spanning diverse disciplines. The workshop aims to guide participants in honing their entries, infusing refinement and depth, setting the stage for their final presentations to the esteemed judging panel. From these, a winner in each category will be selected.

The unveiling of the winning designs is slated for Q1'2024, scheduled as part of a momentous award ceremony, celebrating innovation, creativity, and the visionary strides toward a design-centric future.

Amit Gupta, Founder Stir World and Curator of LDAI 2024 commented, "Lexus Design Award India 2024 has witnessed strong, informed voices from the Indian creative community addressing pertinent issues such as the climate crisis as well as various socio-economic and cultural aspects. These are clearly, commendable projects that advocate through design, and which today, have found space at the Lexus Design Award India to be recognized."

Speaking on this occasion, Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India said, "We are thrilled with the phenomenal response to the seventh edition of Lexus Design Award India. This year, we have seen a notable increase in registrations from the professional designers and young design studios. Design truly makes for a brighter future for people and society, and it is indeed rewarding to see that LDAI is being increasingly recognized by creatives from across India. We believe that our endeavor will continue to challenge the status quo and urge professional designers and enthusiasts to push the boundaries of design principles, to create sustainable and innovative solution that help craft a better tomorrow for our great nation."

Since its inception, the Lexus Design Awards India has been witnessing rapid growth as it recognizes exceptional talent among design professionals and individuals whose designs have the potential to create a better future. This annual event continues to engage with established and upcoming creative talents across the country, all aspiring to win the coveted LDAI trophy for their state-of-the-art design.

