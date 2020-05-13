Canon India Strengthens its COVID-19 Relief Efforts by Extending Support to the Healthcare Workers

GURGAON, India, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinforcing its commitment towards its battle against COVID-19, Canon India, one of the leaders in the imaging space, initiated its second phase of relief efforts by providing over 732 PPE kits for healthcare workers of the country. Keeping in mind the urgent need of PPE kits to safeguard the paramedical staff especially those visiting isolation wards, the organization is handing over the kits to the Health Ministries/The Directorate of Medical Education and Research of New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, they are also donating the PPE kits to the government hospitals near their adopted villages in Mumbai, Haryana and Bengaluru, ensuring the safety of health workers involved.

Speaking about this initiative, Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO of Canon India, said, "People across countries have been profoundly impacted by COVID-19 and our hearts continue to be with them. In uncertain times like this, we have a responsibility to combat this global pandemic with great solidarity. The testament to this is the heroic work of our healthcare workers, who are protecting and safeguarding people round the clock with immense care and compassion. We, along with every citizen of India, are truly proud of all the healthcare workers across the country. As an acknowledgement of their efforts, we are now extending our support and providing PPE kits to the government hospitals of our adopted villages and Health Ministries of New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Through the initiative, we are reinforcing our corporate philosophy of 'Kyosei' which embodies the spirit of 'living and working together for the common good'. Our relief efforts further underscore our commitment to work relentlessly to combat this pandemic. We are certain that India will win this battle against COVID-19 and rise with greater vigor."

Canon India had commenced its CSR outreach in the beginning of April, by donating essential food and sanitation items to over 12,500 beneficiaries including the daily wagers and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families in its adopted villages and children from SOS Children's Village Family homes. As a part of the relief, Canon India provided 3000 food packets which included rice (5 kg), flour (5 kg), pulses (1 kg), salt (1 kg), sugar (1 kg) and cooking oil (1 kg). Along with distributing essentials such as surgical masks, sanitizers, liquid soap and home & surrounding cleansing items, informative and awareness sessions were also conducted for the children of SOS Children's Villages in Faridabad and Hyderabad.

As a way forward, the company will closely monitor the situation and will continue to support and safeguard communities across the country.

About Canon's corporate philosophy 'Kyosei'

Canon India's CSR endeavors are driven by their corporate philosophy of 'Kyosei', which mean the 'spirit of living and working together for the common good', which is considered foremost in the organization's way of working and day-to-day operations. However, their definition of the word is much broader and encompasses "all people-regardless of their race, religion or culture, harmoniously living and working together for the common good." Moving forward with this philosophy, they believe in standing in unison when it comes to their commitment to the community and strive to make a positive impact in the society and the environment. The organization is involved in various community welfare programs aligned with their 4Es CSR policy implying Education, Eye Care, Environment and Empowerment, in an effort to build progressive self-reliant communities. Along with 'Adopt a Village' project, the organization is also associated with SOS Children's Village across the country to encourage and support the overall development of children in these villages.

