Canon India introduces a new entity 'Canon NorthStar': An Industry First Unified Imaging Workflow Solutions Platform

NEW DELHI, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon India takes a giant leap forward in the imaging industry with the launch of 'Canon NorthStar', an innovative one stop solution platform inclusive of end to end advisory, equipment and associated services, by bringing together finest technology companies and industry experts, to enable customers in setting up complete studio operations.

Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, Canon India and Canon team at the launch of Canon NorthStar in Mumbai, in the presence of eminent industry experts and leading technology partners.

Derived from its namesake, 'NorthStar' embodies the guiding role in providing direction to aspiring studio owners by becoming the one-stop solution to address the burgeoning demand across diverse sectors such as production studios, broadcasting, OTT, podcasting studios, educational institutions, virtual production environments, YouTube channels, VR shoots and CGI shoots. Spanning across content creation, post-production solutions, light & audio solution, color grading, storage solution and more, the project aims to consolidate all these services under one holistic platform, catering to end-to-end needs of imaging workflow.

The initiative was launched in a grand ceremony held in Mumbai spearheaded by Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, Canon India along with Canon management, in the presence of platform partners, panel experts and eminent industry stalwarts.

Canon NorthStar service is structured into two tiers, firstly, the advisory layer, drawing on the expertise of esteemed panels featuring industry luminaries in cinematography, post-production, data storage, and more, offering invaluable insights and guidance on setup, equipment selection, and operational strategies tailored to individual needs. Some of the key panellists include Kavita Bahl (Cinematographer/ Documentary), Nandan Saxena (Cinematographer/ Documentary), Sapan Narula (DOP/ CG visual effects and post-production), Neil Sadwelkar (Data Storage/ Post-production), Vijay Bedi & Ajay Bedi (Wildlife Filmmaker/ Documentary), Simran Gill (Cinematographer/Documentary), Goutham Shankar (Post-production/Data Storage), and Ratan Sil Sarma (Director of Photography & Colorist).

The second layer includes delivering a seamless integration of cutting-edge technology for a complete ecosystem setup by leveraging strategic partnerships with leading technology brands. These include Adobe (Post-production solution), Western Digital (Data Storage solution), Dell (Infrastructure Solution) Sennheiser (Audio solution), Aputure (Light solution), SanDisk (Flash Storage solution), and Atomos (Monitor solution), to offer best in class services in the field of imaging. The initiative successfully creates a single touchpoint for customers to access services from various brands, creating an efficient and seamless studio/production platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India, said, "As the imaging industry continues to evolve, Canon India remains committed to driving innovation and empowering our customers. With 'Canon NorthStar,' we are not merely setting a new standard; we are redefining what it means to embark on the journey of production setup in the digital age. During COVID, we realised the growing potential and upcoming demand of this sector and seized the opportunity to pioneer a first-of-its-kind, one-stop solution. As the industry continues to grow with rapid advancements in technology and emerging trends such as digital streaming platforms, 4K and 8K resolution, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR), there is a need for a unified platform to cater to these requirements by providing adequate solutions and services under one roof, ensuring convenience and efficiency. Building onto our legacy of imaging technology, we are taking a big leap by setting up an end to end imaging ecosystem, bringing together leading brands and industry experts, thereby providing a catalyst for propelling industry growth."

Use cases of 'NorthStar'

From cameras and lighting to audio and storage solutions, 'Canon NorthStar' ensures clients receive a comprehensive solution advisory for unleashing their creative potential. The service is designed to address the unique needs of each use case, offering tailored solutions for:

Production Studios: NorthStar will offer expertise and advice from industry experts in complete studio set-up solutions for all levels of productions including AD films, Fashion, Lifestyle, and Jewellery designs.

NorthStar will offer expertise and advice from industry experts in complete studio set-up solutions for all levels of productions including AD films, Fashion, Lifestyle, and Jewellery designs. Podcast studios: With the burgeoning trend of podcasting, 'Canon NorthStar' provides comprehensive setup solutions tailored to the specific requirements of podcast creators, ensuring seamless production and broadcast.

With the burgeoning trend of podcasting, 'Canon NorthStar' provides comprehensive setup solutions tailored to the specific requirements of podcast creators, ensuring seamless production and broadcast. Educational Institutes: In the age of online education, universities and academies require sophisticated studio setups for virtual classes and pre-recorded educational sessions. 'Canon NorthStar' offers end-to-end solutions to facilitate seamless content creation and delivery.

In the age of online education, universities and academies require sophisticated studio setups for virtual classes and pre-recorded educational sessions. 'Canon NorthStar' offers end-to-end solutions to facilitate seamless content creation and delivery. Virtual Production Setups: From news and broadcast to VFX and CGI workflows, Canon 'NorthStar' offers cutting-edge technology solutions to facilitate immersive virtual production experiences.

From news and broadcast to VFX and CGI workflows, Canon 'NorthStar' offers cutting-edge technology solutions to facilitate immersive virtual production experiences. Colour Grading Studios: For professionals in the realm of colour grading, 'Canon NorthStar' provides the essential tools and expertise to achieve unparalleled visual quality and consistency.

For professionals in the realm of colour grading, 'Canon NorthStar' provides the essential tools and expertise to achieve unparalleled visual quality and consistency. OTT Channels: With the rise of OTT platforms 'Canon NorthStar' empowers content creators to produce high-quality original content with precision and efficiency.

Canon 'NorthStar' is a collaborative effort to empower consumers and businesses with the resources and guidance needed to build future-ready studios.

About Canon Inc.

Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a leader in the fields of professional and consumer imaging equipment, industrial equipment, and information systems. Canon's extensive range of products includes production printers, multifunction office systems, inkjet and laser printers, cameras, video and cinematography equipment, network cameras, medical systems and semiconductor-manufacturing equipment. Originally established in 1937 as Precision Optical Industry, Co., Ltd., a camera manufacturer, Canon has successfully diversified and globalized to become a worldwide industry leader in professional and consumer imaging systems and solutions. With approximately 180,775 employees worldwide, the Canon Group includes manufacturing and marketing subsidiaries in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania; and a global R&D network with companies based in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Canon's consolidated net sales for fiscal 2022 (ended December 31, 2022) totaled $30.31 billion (at an exchange rate of ¥133=U.S. $1). Visit the Canon Inc. website at: global.canon.

About Canon India

Canon India Pvt. Ltd. is the sales and marketing subsidiary of Canon Inc., a world leader in imaging technologies. Having started its operations in 1997, Canon India markets a comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging products and solutions in India. The company today has offices in 10 cities across India with merchandise warehousing facilities at 4 location and employs over 1000 staff and over 850 channel partners. Canon India enjoys a vast retail presence across the country through Canon Image Square (CIS) stores, PIXMA Zones, and BIS Lounges. Canon India's service reach extends to over 632 towns covering 19,118 PIN codes across India – which comprises of 349+ Camera collection points, 15 Camera repair centers, 320+ Printer repair centers, 183 Copier, Scanner and 120 Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers.

In sync with its corporate tagline- 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by World-class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including Digital Production Printers, Large Format Printers, Commercial Printers, Multi-Functional Devices, Managed Document Services, Inkjet & Laser Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, Digital Cameras, DSLRs, Mirrorless cameras, Cinematic Imaging Products, Surveillance cameras and Medical Imaging products catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs.

