Celebrate the T20 Season with Junglee Rummy and Win from ₹75 Crores in the Grand Rummy Playground 4

NEW DELHI, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Junglee Rummy is ready to set a new benchmark in the online gaming industry with The Grand Rummy Playground 4. This latest edition offers rummy enthusiasts a wonderful opportunity to win from a whopping big prize pool of ₹75 crores and take home exciting prizes such as a Kia Seltos HTK 1.5 and a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

A Grand Rummy Extravaganza

Junglee Rummy is the top preference of rummy players in the country because of its super simple interface and very attractive tournaments. The Grand Rummy Playground is another such initiative by Junglee that keeps players hooked on its rummy tables with numerous cricket-themed offers and benefits. Here players can utilize their card-gaming skills and compete with the best rummy players in the country to take home grand prizes.

RPL 11: Taking the Thrill to Another Level

Keeping things in momentum, Junglee Rummy has also launched the 11th edition of its flagship tournament , the Rummy Premier League (RPL). Lakhs of people participated in the tournament last year and the numbers are only expected to go up this year. The prize pool for RPL 11 is a whopping amount of ₹40 crores, with the grand finale alone worth ₹5 crores, a massive jump from last year's total prize pool of ₹6 crores. This year, players can participate in weekly finales worth ₹1 crore and monthly finales worth ₹2 crores.

Having offered a collective prize pool of ₹48 crores through its tournament series within the first three months of 2022, Junglee Rummy continues to push the envelope when it comes to providing the best possible experience to card game lovers.

Where Cricket and Rummy Lovers Unite

The Grand Rummy Playground gives both cricket and rummy lovers a unique opportunity to enjoy the best of both worlds. Bharat Bhatia, Vice President of Marketing at Junglee Rummy, said about this initiative: "One of the biggest gaming festivals in the country, the Grand Rummy Playground marries rummy with cricket and gives both card game lovers and cricket fans an opportunity to win grand prizes like Kia Seltos and Royal Enfield while staying entertained in the season of Indian T20 cricket. We welcome one and all to participate in this extravaganza and enjoy the thrill."

About Junglee Rummy

Junglee Rummy, the most trusted rummy site, has more than 40 million registered users who play online rummy regularly on the platform. The platform offers a world-class gaming experience with enhanced features and a robust security infrastructure.

Offering the fastest withdrawals in the industry and highly responsive 24X7 customer support, Junglee Rummy is known for being the industry leader when it comes to providing the most enjoyable online rummy experience.

SOURCE Junglee Rummy