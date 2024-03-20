World Rummy Tournament: The Holi edition promises great festive fun on Junglee Rummy

NEW DELHI, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Junglee Rummy, India's Most Trusted Rummy Site®, brings a burst of excitement to its ongoing World Rummy Tournament (WRT) with another qualifier tournament, the Holi Series. This is the first-ever tournament series offering 100% guaranteed rewards to players. Having started on 1st March 2024 with a prize pool of ₹20 crore, the series spreads festive joy and competitive spirit nationwide. The Holi Series grand finale, scheduled for 25th March, promises huge cash rewards and exclusive tickets to the WRT grand finale, which will be held later this year.

The Holi Series offers exciting daily and weekly finales with guaranteed prize pools of ₹40 lakh and ₹1 crore, respectively. The grand finale boasts an impressive ₹3 crore guaranteed prize pool. Designed to be fiercely competitive, immensely enjoyable, and exceptionally rewarding, the series has captured the attention of rummy enthusiasts across India.

With thousands of players already registered for the Holi Series, the competition intensifies as rummy lovers vie to showcase their skills and secure tickets to the WRT grand finale. Players advancing to the WRT finale will compete for coveted prizes from the ₹10 crore guaranteed prize pool and engage in thrilling battles of strategy and skill with over 1300 contenders.

Speaking about the unique blend of festive fervor, gaming excitement, and huge prizes in the Holi Series, Mohul Mukherjee, Vice President of Product Marketing and Communications at Junglee Games, said, "At Junglee Rummy, we're dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for our players, experiences that bring them the biggest rewards in the industry. With strong emphasis on strategy, we merge the joy of Holi with the challenge of rummy, making every win a celebration of skill and spirit. With over 1,43,000 winners to date, the WRT continues to solidify its reputation as the first-ever rummy tournament with guaranteed rewards."

The previous WRT qualifier, which was held last month and called the WRT Leap Series, saw enthusiastic participation from more than 77,255 players, out of which 425 won tickets to the ultimate grand finale of the WRT.

Junglee Rummy remains steadfast in its dedication to organizing hugely rewarding rummy tournaments, positioning itself as a leader in the industry. From flagship events like the Rummy Premier League to the ongoing World Rummy Tournament boasting a massive ₹100 crore prize pool, Junglee Rummy offers tournaments for all types of players from all walks of life. The platform ensures fair competition and responsible gaming through a plethora of ultramodern features and stringent policies, which solidifies Junglee Rummy's status as India's Most Trusted Rummy Site®.

