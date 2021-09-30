Celebrate this festive season with MSI's special Diwali offers on its laptop range
30 Sep, 2021, 15:23 IST
- Discounts up to 35% on Gaming and Business & Productivity series of laptops from 3rd October on Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale & Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
NEW DELHI, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ushering in the festive season, MSI - world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions, has announced great offers and huge discounts up to 35% on range of gaming, business and productivity laptops. Indulge in a superior and immersive experience with MSI's GF Series - GF 63, GF65, GF 75 and Katana GF66, that offer uncompromised gaming performance to empower the gamer in all. For laptops that are equipped to handle all study and work needs - the MSI Modern Series - Modern 14, and Modern 15 is the perfect pick. MSI Bravo 15 and Alpha 15 are also available on discount for consumers looking for breakthrough performance with AMD gaming capabilities. The customers can avail these discounts on leading ecommerce portals, Flipkart and Amazon from 3rd October, 2021.
Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI said, "We want to celebrate this very special time with all our customers and to add to their happiness, we are bringing a host of exciting deals and offers for them. We at MSI look forward to being a part of the festivities & have introduced initiatives to be a part of such a diverse & loving community. It's always a pleasure to be innovating & providing the best of the lot to our cherished customers. Wishing a happy festive season to all."
In addition to this, the brand is also hosting a 'Giveaway contest' that has limited free bundles offer on selected laptop models. To further create brand affinity for consumers, MSI is also undertaking various initiatives to localize their content for Indian audiences. MSI's latest Diwali Campaign called 'Spend time with your loved ones' focuses on the joy of being together with loved ones, and shows how MSI laptop integrates and elevates this experience of togetherness.
Link to the branding video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9kqf4JMw430&list=PLhcLdYSoLbGEh7R8EVEz3L7XChguk1d_s
Special Diwali offers include - Gaming Series GF -Ultimate Portability
With discounts of up to 35%, MSI's GF series offer ultimate portability. These laptops have a lightweight body and a great performance that's built for gaming and productivity.
Katana GF66 11UC
Specs:
Processor- 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor
Display- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 144 Hz
Graphics Card- RTX3050 GDDR6 4GB
RAM - DDR IV 16GB
Storage- 1TB SSD
MRP - INR 1,17,990
GF65 Thin 10UE
Specs:
Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7-10750H Processor/ Intel® Core™ i5-10500H Processor
Display- 15.6" FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level
Graphics Card- RTX3060 GDDR6 6GB
RAM - DDR IV 8GB
Storage - 512GB SSD
MRP - INR 1,23,990/ INR 1,09,990
GF63 Thin 10UC
Specs:
Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor -10750H/ Intel® Core™ i5 - 10500H
Display- 15.6" FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level
Graphics Card- RTX3050 GDDR6 4GB
RAM - DDR IV 16GB
Storage - 512GB SSD
MRP - INR 95,990/ 83,990
GF63 Thin (10SC) comes with GTX 1650 graphics for a seamless gaming experience.
Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor -10750H+HM470/ Intel® Core™ i5 - 10500H+HM470/ Intel® Core™ i5 - 10300H+HM470
Display- 15.6" FHD (1920*1080), 60Hz IPS-Level
Graphics Card- GTX1650 Max Q, GDDR6 4GB
RAM - DDR IV 8GB
Storage - 256GB SSD/ 1TB HDD, 256GB SSD/1TB SSD & 1TB HDD
Keyboard - Single backlight KB (Red)
MRP - INR 83,990/ 76,990/ 72,990
GF75 Thin (10UD/ 10SC)
Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor -10750H+HM470/ i5 Processor - 10500H
Display- 17.3" FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz
Graphics Card- RTX3050 GDDR6/ GTX1650 GDDR6 4GB
RAM - DDR IV 8GB*2/ 8GB
Storage - 512GB SSD
Keyboard - Backlight Keyboard (Single-Color, Red)
MRP - INR 1,11,990/ 95,990/ 82,990
Modern - Productivity Meet Elegance
The Modern Series from MSI is a combination of thin and light laptops, perfect for productivity on-the-go. With people taking online courses or working from home these are tailor-made & provide superior performance
Modern 14 B10MW
Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i5 Processor 10210U
Display- 14" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 60Hz 72%NTSC Thin Bezel, close to 100%sRGB
Graphics Card- UMA
RAM - DDR IV 8GB
Storage - 512 GB SSD
Keyboard - Single backlight KB (White)
MRP - INR 61,990
Modern 14 (B4M AMD Radeon™ Graphics)
Specs:
Processor- AMD Ryzen™ 5 4500 U-Processors
Display- 14" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 60Hz 72%NTSC Thin Bezel, close to 100%sRGB
Graphics Card- AMD Radeon™ Graphics
RAM - DDR IV 8GB
Storage - 512 GB SSD
MRP - INR 61,990
Modern 15 A5M (AMD Radeon™ Graphics)
Specs:
Processor- AMD Ryzen™ 7 5000 U-Processors/ Ryzen™5 Octa Core
Display- 15.6" FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel
Storage- 512GB SSD
RAM - DDR IV 8GB
Graphics Card- AMD Radeon™ Graphics
MRP - INR 78,990/ 69,990
AMD Gaming
This series is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ 7 5000H Mobile Processors with Radeon™ RX 6600M Graphics. It helps the gamers experience the best and Encore with High Performance!
Alpha 15 B5EEK
Specs:
Processor- AMD Ryzen™ 7 5000 H-Processors
Display- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz
Storage- 1 TB SSD
RAM - DDR IV 16GB
Graphics Card- AMD Radeon™ RX 6600M with 8GB GDDR6
MRP - INR 1,45,990
Bravo 15 (B5DD)
Specs:
Processor- AMD Ryzen 7 5800H/ Ryzen 5 5600H
Display- 15.6" FHD 144Hz IPS-level thin bezel (support FreeSync)
Storage- 512GB SSD
RAM -DDR IV 16GB/ DDR IV 8GB
Graphics Card- Radeon RX 5500M, 4 GB Graphics
MRP - INR 95,990/ 83,990
About MSI
MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://in.msi.com/
- All rights of the technical, pictures, text and other content published in this press release are reserved. Contents are subject to changes without prior notice.
SOURCE MSI
