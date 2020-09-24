CGI awarded Gold in CII's 8th National Excellence Competition

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI won the Gold honor at the prestigious Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Excellence Competition 2020, held in August. The award recognizes CGI for its "Best Remote Working Practices to manage delivery and operations effectively".

CII is a non-profit, premier business association with over 8,300 members from the private and public sectors, including multinational companies. The 8th National Excellence Competition was a virtual platform where best practices were shared by organizations under the themes of Operations, Human Resources, and Customer Service.

CGI received the award for its methodical and agile approach, which has helped its clients, colleagues, and stakeholders respond to unprecedented challenges, rebound at the right pace, and reinvent ways of working.

"This recognition is a testament to how CGI's best practices are able to translate to results for our clients even during unprecedented times," said George Mattackal, President of Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence, CGI. "We are proud to have served as a reliable engine, helping clients continue to provide essential products and services, providing minimal disruptions to client's operations, with quick improvisations and solutions-focused methods to handle health, economic, and logistical constraints."

In India, CGI employs more than 14,000 consultants in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune who provide global delivery support to clients around the globe.

