CGI wins at the 38th National CII Kaizen Competition

The National Kaizen Competition conducted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is a platform where organisations showcase their best practices under five themes of Restoration, Renovation, Innovation, Breakthrough, and IT/Digital. The 38 th edition had 53 companies participate and compete, evaluated by a panel of industry experts and CII members.

"This industry-wide recognition of our Kaizen implementation acknowledges our commitment to deliver continuous improvement to our clients," said Gopal Chhetri, Senior Vice-President and Business Unit Leader of Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence, CGI. "This initiative, which started three years ago, is now institutionalized across all our client engagements and has helped us deliver differentiated value to our clients."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063988/CGI_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1346828/CII_Kaizen_Winner_Trophy.jpg

SOURCE CGI