"Choose Bold. Choose Water." Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water promotes hydration for better celebrations.

BANGALORE, India, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know, it takes about an hour to process a standard unit of alcohol, which is generally 10 grams?* As part of its ongoing commitment to promote responsible consumption, and drinking better, not more, Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water has launched its latest campaign, "Choose Bold. Choose Water", which emphasizes on the importance of staying hydrated when consuming alcohol. Through this campaign, the company aims to promote responsible drinking with a simple yet compelling narrative: Often, choosing water is the bold choice.

Royal Challenge™ Packaged Drinking Water Launches A New Campaign To Promote Positive Drinking

Harking back to the Diageo motto of "Drink better, not more", Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water through this campaign and its social engagement is playing an active role in the prevention and reduction of harmful use of alcohol, while also driving awareness on mindful consumption and encouraging individuals to stay hydrated during social occasions. The latest campaign film shares the importance of timely water breaks during moments of alcohol consumption to take care of one's body.

Talking about this campaign, Ruchira Jaitly, Vice-President, Marketing & Portfolio head, Diageo India said, "At Diageo, we believe in drinking better, not more. And a good way to do this is by ensuring hydration during drinking occasions. Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water wants to drive recognition for this life-changing message with the Choose Bold, Choose Water campaign. By focussing on hydration, we want to foster a culture where we celebrate life responsibly and ensuring the well-being of our consumers."

As one of the prominent packaged drinking water brands, Royal Challenge aims to set a positive example for consumers and to shape behaviour by promoting responsible drinking by choosing hydration for moderation.

You can view the video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CtJVYICs7px/

*Source : https://www.drinkiq.com/quiz/en-in/

Diageo India is one of the country's leading beverage alcohol company and a subsidiary of global leader Diageo Plc. The company manufactures, sells and distributes an outstanding portfolio of premium brands such as Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, McDowell's No1, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Tanqueray, Captain Morgan and Godawan, an artisanal single malt whisky from India. Headquartered in Bengaluru, our wide footprint is supported by a committed team of over 3000 employees, 37 manufacturing facilities across states and union territories in India, a strong distribution network and a state-of-the-art Technical Centre. Incorporated in India as United Spirits Limited (USL), the company is listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India. For more information about Diageo India, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at www.diageoindia.com.

