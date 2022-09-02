Clinical Laboratory Services Market to Reach USD 282960 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2%| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Laboratory Services Market is Segmented By Type(Human & Tumor Genetics, Clinical Chemistry, Medical Microbiology & Cytology, Other Esoteric Tests), By Application(Hospital-Based Laboratories, Stand-Alone Laboratories, Clinic-Based Laboratories) : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Health Foundations & Medical Research Category.

Clinical Laboratory Services Market is projected to reach USD 282960 million by 2028, from USD 192650 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Clinical Laboratory Services Market

The clinical laboratory services market is primarily driven by the increase in patients' chronic diseases and the increased demand for early diagnostic testing. The need for individualized treatment and rising consumer awareness of the importance of routine lab tests for maintaining vital signs are projected to drive the market for clinical laboratory services.

During the forecast period, it is also anticipated that quick technology advances to boost productivity and save costs will boost the clinical laboratory services market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE CLINICAL LABORATORY SERVICES MARKET

Clinical laboratory services are becoming more and more crucial to the modern healthcare system. From early disease detection and diagnosis to customized treatment plans based on each patient's individual genetic profile, clinical lab testing is essential to enhancing patient care and lowering long-term healthcare costs. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Clinical Laboratory Services market.

Additionally, it is anticipated that rising public awareness of the need of preserving health and undergo regular exams would further drive the Clinical Laboratory Services market. Regular vitals are tested on patients using clinical chemistry. Blood and urine are the most typical specimens utilized in clinical chemistry. To find and measure practically every type of chemical component in blood or urine, there are numerous different assays available.

It is anticipated that the rising demand for early cancer screening as a result of the rising incidence of cancer would serve as a significant growth driver for both human and tumor genetics. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Clinical Laboratory Services Market.

Clinical Laboratory is central to all facets of personalized medicine. Test findings are used to maintain health, diagnose sickness, forecast and monitor treatment response, and stratify people for comparative effectiveness studies, from the most fundamental traditional biomarkers to those just discovered. This element is anticipated to further fuel the market's expansion for clinical laboratory services.

Clinical Laboratory Services frequently puts laboratory technology at the forefront. Before receiving successful therapy, there are occasionally diagnostic methods available to identify or screen for a certain ailment. Testing has become more efficient and automated thanks to advancements in laboratory technology, which include both novel tests and improvements to tools and testing procedures.

CLINICAL LABORATORY SERVICES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on test type, the clinical chemistry segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment. This is due to the development of point-of-care testing techniques, the use of multiple clinic chemistry assays, and the introduction of new technology. Additionally, the expanding investments made by healthcare industry players in research activities are promoting the development of laboratories around the world. As a result, this category is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate during the projected period.

Based on application, the hospital-based laboratories segment is expected to be the most lucrative. The growth of this market over the past several years has been aided by factors such as the rising incidence of cancer in the general population, the expansion of research projects aimed at creating novel services, and the rising need for clinical chemistry services in hospitals.

Based on region, North America is the most lucrative region in the market for clinical laboratory services. Due to growing awareness and the high prevalence of chronic diseases in the nation, which depend on clinical laboratory services for effective patient care, it is predicted that the U.S. will experience significant growth.

Key Companies:

Quest Diagnostics

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LabCorp)

Abbott

Charles River Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

OPKO Health Inc

ARUP Laboratories

Sonic Healthcare

Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc

