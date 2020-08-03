Colliers International Appoints Subhankar Mitra as Managing Director, Advisory Services (India)

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colliers International, the world's fastest growing global real estate services and investment management company is pleased to announce the appointment of Subhankar Mitra as the Managing Director of the Advisory Services business in India. Subhankar brings over 24 years of experience, most recently served at JLL, where he was the National Director for the Strategic Consulting division. A real estate industry veteran, Subhankar has led from the front to deliver advisory assignments, providing end-to-end enterprising solutions for his clients.

"I am pleased at Subhankar's addition to the Colliers International team, as the leader of our India Advisory business. His decades of leadership and real estate industry expertise will accelerate success of our clients and people to drive our advisory business forward," said Sankey Prasad (FRICS), Chairman & Managing Director, Colliers International India.

On his appointment at Colliers, Subhankar Mitra, Managing Director, Advisory Services (India) at Colliers International said, "I am excited to join Colliers International, and lead the advisory business in India. Colliers is the fastest growing real estate firm and in the current market, when our clients need us the most, it has proven to be a trusted partner that can help grow businesses and drive profitability."

Subhankar's appointment comes as Colliers India Business continues to strengthen its Valuation & Advisory Services vertical in India. The firm recently hired Managing Director for Valuation Services from Deloitte. Colliers India business is continuing to grow around strong leadership and building a talented framework of professionals in India. With several significant hires over the last few months across service lines, Colliers has been one of the most active International Property Consultants expanding in India.

Colliers International (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is a leading real estate professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership, owning approximately 40% of our equity, has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. In 2019, corporate revenues were more than $3.0 billion ($3.5 billion including affiliates), with $33 billion of assets under management in our investment management segment.

