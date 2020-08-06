Companion Diagnostics Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 6,452 Million By 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Companion Diagnostics market size is expected to develop significantly due to a rise in R & D of targeted therapies, a rise in demand for personalized medicine, increased awareness in emerging economies, and new biomarkers for different conditions and increase in the number of unmet cancer care needs.

The global companion diagnostics market size was USD 1,678 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6,452 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2019 to 2026.

The companion diagnostics market report provides an in-depth analysis of the companion diagnostics market size and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-2F29/Companion_Diagnostics_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS MARKET SIZE

Cancer research has identified major variations in gene sequence and patterns of expression that can serve as the basis for targeted therapy. Also, several biomarkers have been reported for different cancers which have been developed for companion diagnostics. Companion diagnostics are commonly used in different types of cancer, such as lung cancer, colorectal cancer, cancer of the blood, and breast cancer. The adoption of Companion Diagnostics in cancer identification is expected to increase the Companion Diagnostics market size during the forecast period.

The growing need for targeted therapy is expected to increase the companion diagnostics market size. With developments in genetic sequencing and genomics, medicines are now commonly believed to work differently in different individuals. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are actively striving to incorporate testing mechanisms for patient-selection in the early stages of drug development to provide the best candidate with tailored therapies. This supports the growth of the companion diagnostics industry.

Awareness among physicians and patients regarding drug toxicity is expected to fuel the Companion diagnostic market size. However, in developing countries, it is not as much in practice as in developed countries due to less awareness. Still, developing countries with large populations such as India and China have enormous potential to pool market share.

Companion diagnostic technology expertise is key to conducting tests effectively. Since there is a shortage of qualified professionals, it can potentially affect market growth.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-2F29/companion-diagnostics

COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

In 2019, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical firms were projected to account for the largest companion diagnostics market share. This growth can be attributed to the rising popularity in drug production and the increasing importance of companion diagnostic biomarkers.

Based on the region, North America is expected to hold the largest companion diagnostics market share during the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the high prevalence rate of cancer and other chronic diseases, as well as increasing regional healthcare expenses. Besides, it is also expected that the increasing number of healthcare organizations working on developed genomic databases to understand the human genome and that research activities in this area using companion diagnostic kits would also drive market development.

It is anticipated that the involvement of a large number of companies and increasing research and development activities to develop targeted drug therapy for a cancer patient would fuel Europe companion diagnostics market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to a high population base, increased awareness of companion diagnostics, health infrastructure growth, and increased demand for advanced therapy. However, higher costs to establish companion diagnostics can hamper the growth of the Asia-Pacific companion diagnostics market.

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-2F29/Companion_Diagnostics_Market

COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Technology Type

Immunohistochemistry

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

In Situ Hybridization

Others

By Indication

Oncology

Neurology

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



South Africa



Rest of LAMEA

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-2F29&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise Licence: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-2F29&lic=enterprise-license

SIMILAR REPORTS

Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market Report

Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market size is projected to reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2020 from a base value of USD 1.1 Billion in 2013, growing at a CAGR of 20% from 2014 to 2020.

The demand for Companion Diagnostics technologies has been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America has a significant market share of 43.97 percent, followed by Europe, which represented about 38 percent in 2013. Together, North America and Europe accounted for more than 82 percent of the global Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market share in 2013 and will continue its dominance during the forecast period.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-3F29/companion-diagnostic-technologie

Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology Market Report

The global Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology market size is projected to reach USD 4019.7 Million by 2026 from USD 3644.4 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026.

Increasing cancer incidence, growing cancer care cost, and increasing cancer mortality are some of the main factors for the growth of Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology Market size.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-3B287/companion-diagnostic-tests-in-oncology

COVID-19 Impact on Global Companion Diagnostic Tests Market Report

The Global Companion Diagnostic Tests Market report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Companion Diagnostic Tests market, covering important regions, including North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

The report covers the Companion Diagnostic Tests Market size for the period 2015-2026. It also provides the market size and forecast in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026 by each application segment.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-2A326/companion-diagnostic-tests

Korea Companion Diagnostic Market Report

The Korea Companion Diagnostic Market report studies the status of Companion Diagnostic growth and future trend in Korea, focuses on top players in Korea, also splits Companion Diagnostics by form and application to completely and thoroughly investigate and reveal the overall market situation and future forecast.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-0S283/korea-companion-diagnostic

China Companion Diagnostic Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-2L327/china-companion-diagnostic

Asia-Pacific Companion Diagnostic Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-1X329/asia-pacific-companion-diag nostic

United States Companion Diagnostic Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-0T285/united-states-companion-diagnostic

Companion Diagnostic Development Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-0V284/global-companion-diagnostic-developmen

Immunohistochemistry Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-3D288/immunohistochemistry

EMEA ( Europe , Middle East and Africa ) Companion Diagnostic Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-1E330/emea-companion-diagnostic

Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-3A264/polymerase-chain-reaction-technologies

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-4C357/next-generation-sequencing-ngs

In situ Hybridization Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-18O1801/global-in-situ-hybridization

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call: 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call: +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports