CRISIL Certified as a Great Place To Work for the fifth consecutive year

Also listed as India's Best Workplaces for Women among top 100 large organisations

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CRISIL Ltd has been Certified as a Great Place To Work® in India for the fifth consecutive year and acknowledged as one of the Top 100 large organisations that are Best Workplaces™ for Women.

These recognitions underscore the company's sharp focus on fostering an environment of diversity, inclusivity and growth-orientation, where every individual feels valued and empowered.

Amish Mehta, Managing Director & CEO, CRISIL, said, "As a people-first organisation, we constantly strive to ensure that CRISIL is a place where employees can be themselves, have a sense of belonging, find their purpose and grow together. This motivation helps us create top-notch value for our clients and positively impact lives in our communities. The latest recognitions are a strong validation of our many ongoing initiatives as we continue to make changes to our people practices and policies prioritising overall well-being, learning and career growth."

Pooja Mirchandani, President & Chief Human Resources Officer, CRISIL, added, "These recognitions reflect CRISIL's holistic approach to providing best-in-class employee experience through policies and practices that promote a diverse and performance-oriented work culture, employee well-being, career mobility, and upskilling. We will continue to strengthen the environment so that our people continue to thrive."

As a Great Place To Work Certified™ organisation, CRISIL is part of a global movement that has surveyed over 100 million employees since 1992. The research shows that truly great workplaces prioritise great leadership, a consistent employee experience and sustainable performance, providing the same exceptional environment to all employees regardless of role, gender, tenure, or level.

In India, the Great Place To Work partners with more than 1,800 organisations annually across 20+ industries to help build high-trust, high-performance cultures. CRISIL is proud to stand out among these organisations, continuing its journey of fostering an inclusive workplace designed to deliver sustained business results.

About CRISIL Limited

Connect with us: LINKEDIN | TWITTER | YOUTUBE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

CRISIL PRIVACY

CRISIL respects your privacy. We may use your contact information, such as your name, address, and email id to fulfil your request and service your account and to provide you with additional information from CRISIL. For further information on CRISIL's privacy policy please visit www.crisil.com.

DISCLAIMER

This Press Release is transmitted to you for the sole purpose of dissemination through your newspaper / magazine / agency. The Press release may be used by you in full or in part without changing the meaning or context thereof but with due credit to CRISIL Ratings Limited (hereinafter referred to as "CRISIL Ratings"). However, CRISIL Ratings alone has the sole right of distribution (whether directly or indirectly) of its Press Releases for consideration or otherwise through any media including websites, portals etc.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2211784/4276223/CRISIL_logo.jpg