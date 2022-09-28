CRMNEXT features in Gartner® Magic Quadrant 2022 as 'Visionary' in Sales Force Automation technology

NEW DELHI , Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRMNEXT, one of the world's leading responsive composable banking platforms, has been named a 'Visionary' on the Gartner Magic Quadrant (MQ) 2022 for its Sales Force Automation (SFA) platform 9th year in a row. Only 14 companies in the world have been identified for their SFA capabilities, of which CRMNEXT, an India-born MNC features against the global giants for its expertise in envisioning the market evolution and foresight for changing market rules.

"This recognition from Gartner, straight for the 9th year validates our passion and expertise in being #UpForTomorrow always," stated Sushil Tyagi, Executive Director, CRMNEXT. "Our proprietary 'shape-shifting architecture' is a game-changer which is geared up for more composability and is coupled with an advanced big data analytics approach that manages data and its volume, veracity, velocity, and variety. These capabilities shall continue to hold CRMNEXT as the leading player in the SFA and CRM technologies space in the banking domain", he added. On average, CRMNEXT has proven to reduce the sales turnaround time by 90%, resulting in a 210% average increase in lead conversions, and has led to a 3X increase in digital channel revenues.

Ease of deploying on private cloud, cloud in its own data center, or even hybrid, being developed on a single codebase on a Shape Shifting architecture that provides unique commutable cloud capabilities

on private cloud, cloud in its own data center, or even hybrid, being developed on a single codebase on a Shape Shifting architecture that provides unique commutable cloud capabilities A unified data platform that provides end-to-end and enhanced Customer Data Management

Its Catalyst Performance Modeler (CPM) is an effective Pipeline Management tool that is built on artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) models, with no code requirements

About CRMNEXT

CRMNEXT is one of the leading global CRM solution providers under Acidaes Solutions Private Ltd. (ASPL) for financial services segment. It is used by more than 1 million bankers to manage more than a billion customers on its platform globally. A Gartner Magic Quadrant Challenger company, CRMNEXT picks up where traditional CRMs leave off providing work simplification, robotic automation, immediate results, and greater empowerment for both team members and customers. It eliminates the artificial barriers between human and digital channels, and enables innovation and world-class, omnichannel customer interactions from a single, unified platform. It has to its credit one of the largest banking CRM implementations globally. It has become one of the largest CRMs in financial services by effectively recalibrating the potential for both large and small organizations to grow assets, quality relationships, profitability, service, and innovation.

Media Contact Information:

Sneha Singh

+91-9971568911

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170890/CRMNEXT_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CRMNEXT