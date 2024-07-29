Cupid Limited Expands E-Commerce Presence on Leading Indian Platforms

NASHIK, India, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cupid Limited, a leading name in the contraceptive and personal wellness industry, proudly announces its enhanced e-commerce presence on India's premier online marketplaces, including Amazon.in, Flipkart, and 1mg. This strategic move aims to make Cupid's high-quality products more accessible to consumers nationwide, reinforcing the company's commitment to promoting health and well-being. This expansion brings the convenience of purchasing Cupid's products to your fingertips, no matter where you are in India.

With an ever-increasing demand for reliable and discreet access to personal wellness products, Cupid Limited has recognized the importance of a robust online presence. By partnering with top e-commerce platforms, Cupid ensures that its range of products, including male and female condoms, water-based lubricants, and other intimate health items, are readily available to a wider audience.

Key Highlights of Cupid Limited's E-Commerce Expansion:

Increased Accessibility: Customers can now conveniently purchase Cupid products on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and 1mg, they are ensuring wider availability across urban and rural areas. Enhanced Product Range: Cupid's comprehensive product portfolio, known for its quality and reliability, is now more accessible, catering to diverse consumer needs. Exclusive Online Offers: Shoppers can enjoy special discounts and promotional offers exclusive to online purchases, making Cupid's products more attractive and affordable. Seamless Shopping Experience: These e-commerce giants' user-friendly interfaces provide a hassle-free shopping experience, allowing customers to browse, select, and purchase products easily.

"We are thrilled to extend our reach through these prominent e-commerce platforms," said Aditya Halwasiya, Managing Director, Cupid Limited. "This initiative aligns with our mission to promote safe sex practices and intimate wellness by making our products more accessible to consumers across India. Our partnership with Amazon.in, Flipkart, and 1mg not only broadens our customer base but also reinforces our commitment to quality and convenience. Cupid Limited remains committed to upholding the highest quality, safety, and innovation standards across all its products."

Cupid has long been recognized globally for its dedication to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. With this expansion, the brand aims to further strengthen its connection with Indian consumers by offering a seamless online shopping experience. Customers can now browse and shop for a wide range of Cupid products.

In a short period, the company has also built a pan-India team that has placed Cupid condoms, lubricants, IVD kits, and deodorants in over 50,000 retail stores nationwide.

About Cupid Limited:

Established in 1993, CUPID Limited is India's premier manufacturer of male and female condoms, water-based lubricant jelly, IVD kits and Deodorants. The company boasts a production capacity of up to 480 million male condoms, 52 million female condoms, 210 million sachets of lubricant jelly and 30 million IVD Test Kits annually. The company has recently launched its line of CUPID Deodorants and Pocket Perfumes. In March 2024, the company completed a strategic land acquisition in Palava, Maharashtra, enabling it to amplify its production capacity by 1.5 times the existing output. As a result, the annual production capacity will be augmented by approximately 770 million male condoms and 75 million female condoms. This expansion is in addition to the current production capacity. The company has a prominent presence in international markets and is the first company in the world to attain WHO/UNFPA pre-qualification for male and female condoms. CUPID currently exports its products to over 105 countries, with over 90% of its revenue generated from international markets. Furthermore, CUPID has established a long-term agreement with WHO/UNFPA. The company is listed on BSE (BSE: 530843) and NSE (NSE: CUPID).