Cyient Provides Drone-Based Surveillance Technology to support Cyberabad Police in implementing COVID-19 Lockdown

HYDERABAD, India, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutions company, today announced that it has been providing Cyberabad Police with drone-based surveillance technology to help implement the COVID-19 related lockdown in Hyderabad. The technology is enabling the Police make lockdown-related announcements and organize their ground forces to monitor the situation in congested areas of the city.

Equipped with surveillance cameras, thermal imaging payloads and sky speaker for public announcements, Cyient's drone-based aerial inspection capability is positively augmenting the police's ability to combat the spread of the pandemic. By providing situational awareness on a real-time basis, the technology gives Police the means to understand and deploy resources very quickly to manage evolving situations.

Recognizing the partnership with Cyient, Cyberabad Police tweeted: "Great collaboration with Cyient to stop the spread of COVID-19. Their drone-based surveillance is assisting our ground forces to monitor sensitive areas in the city. Visuals from the drones are enabling correct decisions on moving forces to sensitive areas."

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, and its domain knowledge and technical expertise, to solve complex business problems.

With over 15,000 employees globally, Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

