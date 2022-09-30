D-Link's DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge Enhances VR Experience for Meta Quest 2

TAIPEI, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation unveiled today its much-anticipated DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge, a wireless dongle designed specifically for Meta Quest 2 in an exclusive partnership with Meta. The DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge provides high-performance wireless links between Meta Quest 2 and PCs/laptops, eliminating cable clutter to provide enhanced and safer VR gaming experiences.

"While connecting Meta Quest 2 through a PC/laptop will significantly boost performance and graphic quality, most gamers are connected via the home Wi-Fi router or a dedicated gaming router. Many home Wi-Fi router connections can be unstable and are likely affected by other connected home Wi-Fi devices. Gaming routers can be significantly higher in cost, more time consuming to set up, and definitely not tuned for optimized Meta Quest 2 connectivity," explained CJ Chang, CEO of D-Link Corporation.

The DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge is embedded with D-Link's advanced Wi-Fi 6 firmware and Meta's proprietary VR algorithms to bring low-latency wireless connectivity and improved Wi-Fi efficiency. Furthermore, the DWA-F18 features a compact design with simple installation and WPA3 Wi-Fi protection to let gamers experience safer, unrestricted, and fully-immersive VR adventures in the Metaverse.

"After joining the Metaverse Standards Forum in July, we aim to be a pioneer in Metaverse development. This exclusive partnership with Meta not only validates our innovation, but also affirms that D-Link is the ideal partner to combine technology, security, and quality. In anticipation of growing Metaverse trends, D-Link will continue to develop user-friendly and cost-effective Metaverse products and services to optimize consumer VR experiences," said CJ Chang.

The DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge will be available in North America soon. For more information, please visit

https://www.dlink.com/en/consumer/products/home-networking/adapters/dwa-f18

