Deakin University Allocates up to AUD 25 Million in Hardship Support for International Students

Vice-Chancellor Professor Iain Martin said, " Many international students, in these uncertain times and through no fault of their own, are struggling with the costs of living and studying. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with each one of our international students. I hope this additional support will help them to tide over their hardships. Our faculty and staff are working tirelessly to ensure that our students are able to commence their studies online without any delay ."

He also informed that the support for international students was available through Deakin's existing support services and that the university would continue to take a case-managed, individual approach to assist.

"When students connect to our support services, we are talking one-on-one to identify how we can best help that student continue their studies at Deakin," he stated.

In the midst of the uncertain circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Deakin University, Australia has taken several measures to ensure that international students may continue to achieve their study goals during this time, and not delay graduating or starting their career. These announcements have come at time when travel is suspended and students are uncertain of their dream for an overseas higher education opportunity.

According to Ravneet Pawha, Deputy Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), "This additional financial support indeed comes as a boost to the international student community which includes a large number of Indians currently studying at Deakin University. We want to ensure that all of them are safe and equipped with all necessary resources. For those who are reaching out to us, we are tailoring our support if the case demands it. I would like to emphasize that the safety and wellbeing of our student community remains our top priority, and we are doing everything possible to support them, during this difficult time."

The University has also ramped up its support services and continues its offering of 20% and 25% fee waiver scholarships. A full refund will be made if students withdraw before the census date to provide some assurance to students and their parents who may be unfamiliar with online learning, and at a time of health and economic stress.

Further flexibility and supports for Deakin students include the trimester one exam period will continue as planned with online assessments and the extension period for assignment due dates has been extended to up to three weeks, with medical certificates no longer required. It is also easier for students to apply for special consideration.

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves. Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education providers to setup operations in this region.

