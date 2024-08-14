Governor of Victoria, Australia, Hosts Reception Honouring Deakin University's 30-Year Engagement in India

NEW DELHI, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Her Excellency Professor the Honourable Margaret Gardner AC, Governor of Victoria, hosted a prestigious reception to celebrate 30 years of Deakin University's pioneering engagement in India. The event, a testament to Deakin's enduring legacy, was graced by His Excellency Gopal Baglay, High Commissioner of India to Australia, and Ms. Michelle Wade, Victoria's Commissioner to South Asia, Global Victoria, among other distinguished guests from the government, industry, and academia.

Governor of Victoria Hosts Reception Honouring Deakin University’s 30-Year Engagement in India

In her opening remarks, Her Excellency acknowledged the remarkable achievements of Deakin University and its contribution to strengthening the Australia–India partnership through education and research. The Governor highlighted Deakin's 'in India, with India, for India' philosophy, which has guided its strategic initiatives and collaborations over three decades.

"It was a pleasure to host an event to recognise this milestone in the relationship between Deakin University and India — a longstanding partnership that the people of India and Victoria will continue to share in and benefit from," Professor Gardner said.

The event comes on the heels of a significant milestone announced by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last year and inaugurated by Australia's High Commissioner to India, His Excellency Mr. Philip Green OAM: Deakin University is the first overseas institution to establish a branch campus in India, located in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). This development has been heralded as a new chapter in the Australia–India knowledge partnership, setting a global benchmark and enhancing educational, commercial, and cultural ties.

Speaking at the occasion, His Excellency Gopal Baglay, High Commissioner of India to Australia, reiterated the importance of education as a key pillar of bilateral collaboration, stating, "Partnership between India and Australia in higher education is an important building block of the future of Australia–India ties. We welcome in India Deakin and other Australian institutions of higher education. We encourage stakeholders from both sides to drive the growing collaboration between our two countries, in the spheres of education and skilling, which is of special significance for the youth."

Mr. Luke Sheehy, CEO of Universities Australia, and Mr. John Stanhope AM, Chancellor of Deakin University, also attended the event, reinforcing the importance of international education in fostering global partnerships. Professor Iain Martin, Vice-Chancellor, Deakin University, addressed the audience to share Deakin's highlights and recent successes in India.

"In 1893, PM Alfred Deakin predicted that students from Australia and India would traverse international borders and form intellectual partnerships. It has taken longer than he predicted, but through the dedication of government, academia and industry, last month's inaugural orientation at our new GIFT City Campus was the realisation of a bold ambition."

"The first student cohort at Deakin's new GIFT City Campus now has access to future-ready Deakin postgraduate courses which advances Australia's reputation as a global leader in academia, while supporting the ongoing development of India's National Education Policy."

A Legacy of Collaboration and Innovation

Reflecting on Deakin's journey, Ms. Ravneet Pawha, Vice-President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), who has led Deakin's India engagement right from the start, remarked, "From the very beginning, Deakin has been committed to building meaningful connections in India. Our collaborative efforts have resulted in significant contributions to scholarships, research, and community projects, amounting to over AUD 50 million. Establishing the GIFT City Campus is a testament to our long-term vision and dedication to providing world-class education in India."

Deakin University's partnership with India began 30 years ago, when it became the first international university to establish a presence in the subcontinent. Guided by an 'in India, with India, for India' philosophy, Deakin has built strong partnerships with India's premier research organizations, businesses, and academic institutions. Over three decades, it has invested significantly in scholarships, research fellowships, community projects, and collaborative research. Each year, Deakin educates over 3,000 students from the Indian subcontinent, comprising about 40% of its international student enrollment.

For more information on Deakin University initiatives and strategic partnerships in India, please visit Deakin University South Asia.

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research, and effective partnerships with industry and government, to deliver high-quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education providers to set up operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant education and research culture.

For more information on Deakin University, please visit https://www.deakin.edu.au/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2482042/Governor_of_Victoria_Hosts_Reception_Deakin_University.jpg