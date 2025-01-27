Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (Canada) Inc. Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Flexible, Secure, and Interoperable Smart Building Solutions for Modern Building Automation

The enhanced processing speed, greater memory, and increased modularity of inputs/outputs of Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (Canada) Inc.' Smart Building Solutions enable clients to deploy future-ready systems that fit seamlessly within existing infrastructures.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the integrated smart buildings solutions industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (Canada) Inc. (also known and henceforth referred to as Delta IBT) with the 2024 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company is a global leader in integrated smart building solutions, providing advanced technology that sets new benchmarks in flexibility, security, and interoperability. It proactively addresses industry-wide challenges by exploring artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, including the shortage of skilled engineers and rising labor costs. AI streamlines product development, installation processes, and facility management, offering efficiencies across Delta IBT's operations. By leveraging AI, the company enhances its product offerings and prepares customers and partners for the next evolution in building automation, aligning with industry trends of improved efficiency. Delta Intelligent Building Technologies secured a leading position in the smart building sector by offering flexible solutions for diverse applications across industries, including healthcare, data centers, and life sciences. The company's dedication to consistent, high-performance innovation established it as a trusted leader in the smart building industry.

Delta IBT's Red5 product line, a Delta Controls next-generation Building Automation and Control Network (BACnet) controller series, offers secure and scalable Internet of Things connectivity designed to meet modern building automation demands. The series features enhanced processing speed, greater memory, and increased modularity of inputs/outputs, enabling clients to deploy future-ready systems that fit seamlessly within existing infrastructures. Additionally, Red5 minimizes costly overhauls by allowing the integration of new components. Incorporating Node-RED and Python programming enables highly customizable applications for various use cases, from heating, ventilation, and air conditioning control to advanced data center management. This technological flexibility is complemented further by Delta IBT pioneering role in the development of BACnet Secure Connect (BACnet/SC), an industry-leading communication protocol that ensures 128-bit encryption across all system levels. The Delta Controls Red5's open protocol integration and BACnet/SC compatibility highlight the company's commitment to cutting-edge systems, enabling clients to integrate various technologies and data sources into a unified network.

Dennis Marcell Victor, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Delta IBT's commitment to advanced security and seamless interoperability deliver significant value to its customers. The company enables clients to adapt their systems in response to evolving requirements by eliminating compatibility barriers. Through strategic R&D and proactive contributions to open standards, Delta IBT positions itself as an industry leader that addresses current market needs while paving the way for long-term resilience and growth."

As the first company to implement BACnet/SC across its Delta Controls product architecture, Delta IBT clearly addresses the critical need for robust cybersecurity in interconnected environments. This innovation solidifies the company's role as an industry innovator that prioritizes resilience and customer trust through secure and flexible technology. Its Delta Controls Red5 product line offers unparalleled flexibility to meet industry requirements with specific models like Red5-EDGE, which features enhanced processing power and security measures, and Red5-FIELD, a retrofit solution designed for easy integration with existing infrastructures. Red5-FIELD includes increased GCL+ programming space and a USB port for future enhancements, making it an ideal upgrade for complex automation environments that demand secure and reliable functionality. The O3 Sensor Hub, which uses infrared technology for precise temperature sensing, showcases the company's attention to high-stakes applications like healthcare, where environmental control is essential for patient safety and regulatory compliance. Delta IBT regulatory alignment and industry-specific innovations affirm its leadership in transforming smart building technologies across sectors. By addressing the precise needs of various industries, the company sustains a cross-sector impact that positions it as a critical player in the evolution of smart building technologies.

"The organization's dedication to research and development and pioneering contributions to open protocols distinguish it as a proactive innovator, fostering customer loyalty through cost-effective and resilient solutions. Through these efforts, Delta IBT sustains its position as a trusted partner, empowering clients to achieve long-term value and operational efficiency with future-ready systems. As the industry evolves, the company's comprehensive approach solidifies its role in shaping the future of smart building technology globally," added Ain Sarah Aishah, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. By combining agility with impactful partnerships, the company secures a robust framework for sustained market leadership globally, ensuring that its solutions remain relevant to evolving client needs. With its strong overall performance, Delta IBT earns the 2024 Frost & Sullivan Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the integrated smart building solutions industry.

About Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (Canada) Inc.

Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (Delta IBT) stands at the forefront of building automation, proudly leveraging the collective strength of Delta Electronics' esteemed brands. Our mission: is to unify and enhance building environments with customizable solutions that promote sustainability, energy efficiency, and smart functionality.

We offer a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet the diverse industry and vertical needs, including commercial buildings, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and more:

Lighting Control: Intelligent lighting solutions that optimize energy usage and enhance occupant comfort and productivity

Architectural Performance-grade Lighting: Award-winning interior and exterior lighting delivering striking aesthetics and superior performance

Intelligent Room Control: Advanced systems allowing for seamless management of HVAC, lighting, and other systems, ensuring optimal occupant conditions.

Energy Management: Solutions that monitor and manage energy consumption, providing actionable insights to reduce costs and improve sustainability.

Building Management Systems: Integrated platforms that facilitate the centralized control of various building systems for improved operational efficiency.

Security and Access Control: Robust solutions to ensure the safety and security of building occupants and assets.

Data Analytics and Reporting: Tools that provide insights into building performance, enabling informed decision-making and continuous improvement.

By integrating these innovative technologies, we empower organizations to create smarter, more efficient spaces for a greener future. Our commitment to excellence and continuous improvement drives us to stay ahead of industry trends, ensuring our clients benefit from the latest advancements in building automation.

