Dr. Kariappa School of Art & Design Management Introduces New Management Courses This 2020

This year, DKS Business School introduces MBA specializations in HRM, Finance and Marketing courses which are affiliated to Bengaluru North University. With years of in-depth market research and understanding of the current industry requirements, the courses include value added programs like Six Sigma Certification, Data Analytics and Digital Marketing .

Each program is designed to shape the students for their careers by offering industry exposures through industry visits and guest lectures by experts drawn from the industry. Adding to this, the students will be offered an international study tour and life skills training on leadership, aptitude, listening, organizational studies, communication and presentation skills. The institution also provides a fine blend of theoretical appreciation with a practical outlook, redefining the nuances of fashion, comprehension of art and newer approaches to design thinking.

The institute is under the guidance of Dr. Girish C, Program Director. The courses will be undertaken by academia & industry rich faculty members. The admission applications have opened for this academic year.

Link to access the web portal: http://dks.edu.in/

About Dr. Kariappa School of Art & Design Management:

Dr. Kariappa School of Art and Design Management is an affiliate of Vogue Institute of Art & Design. Vogue Institute of Art & Design is a unit of Manduda Educational Trust, a charitable organization registered under the provisions of charitable trust vide no. 352-98/99. Vogue has created a niche for itself as a professional Art & Design institute in the country in the realm of design education. In 2018, with the growing demand for higher education in the design landscape, Vogue expanded its realm and launched Dr. Kariappa School of Art and Design Management, affiliated to Bangalore North University. The new entity has become the first college in India to introduce PGDM courses in design management recognized by AICTE, New Delhi, and Government of India. The management school offers best-in-class curriculum through its collaboration with leading design school from Italy - Academia Costume and Moda.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1080424/DKS_Business_School.jpg

