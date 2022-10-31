Drip Irrigation Market to Witness high growth by 2027 | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Drip Irrigation Market was valued at more than USD 28 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% from 2021-2027. The analysis has been segmented into Mechanism (Drip and Sprinkler), Application (Surface, and Sub-Surface), Component (Emitters/Drippers, Pressure Pumps, Drip Tubes/Drip Lines, Valves, Filters, Fittings & Accessories, and Others), Crop Type (Field, Orchard, Vegetable, Landscape, Ornamental, and Others); Region/Country.

Click here to view the Report Description & TOC

https://univdatos.com/report/drip-irrigation-market/

The Drip Irrigation market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Drip Irrigation market. The Drip Irrigation market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Drip Irrigation market at the global and regional levels.

Request for Sample Pages

https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=23401

Market Overview

The demand for drip irrigation has been increasing rapidly all over the globe owing to the growth in the population and increasing global food demand by consumers in various countries across the globe. Additionally, with rapid technological advancement and rising awareness among consumers to maintain the food demand, many of the industry players are focused on launching new technology in the market due to which the drip irrigation market is witnessing an uptick all over the globe. For example, In August 2019, a satellite-based software solution called 'Manna' was launched by Rivulis Irrigation to provide better solutions for drip irrigation systems.

COVID-19 Impact

Covid – 19 has devasted the global economy restriction on movement imposed by the government to reduce the spread of the coronavirus had negatively impacted various industries, and drip irrigation was also affected. In addition, irrigation agencies around the world have continued to function despite challenging circumstances. However, there have been multiple shocks impacting service delivery, such as fiscal constraints, interruption of supply chains due to travel restrictions, and lack of availability of labor which negatively impacted the market size of drip irrigation.

Click here to view the Report Description & TOC

https://univdatos.com/report/drip-irrigation-market/

The global Drip Irrigation market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on the mechanism, the market is fragmented as drip and sprinkler. The drip caters extensive share in the drip irrigation market and is expected to witness influential growth during the forecasted period. Drip irrigation is a process in which water flows through narrow pipes laid on the fields and drips through small holes (emitters) directly at the place of plant roots. Drip is a modern method of irrigation that is helping in using water economically. As roots absorb the water and nourish the plant and no water is wasted with this method.

Based on application, the market is categorized into the surface, and sub-surface. During the forecast period, the surface segment is likely to dominate the global drip irrigation market. As they are well-designed irrigation equipment that enhances agricultural production and reassures the economic vitality of the farmer. In addition, surface drip irrigation equipment is widely used to irrigate perennial crops (trees and vines), vegetable crops, and annual row crops which in turn is escalating the market size of the drip irrigation system. Surface equipment utilizes water, which is applied over the soil by drip tubes or laterals.

Based on components, the market is fragmented into emitters/drippers, pressure pumps, drip tubes/drip lines, valves, filters, fittings & accessories, and others. During the forecast period, the emitters/drippers segment is likely to dominate the global drip irrigation market. As it helps in no water clogging and controls the flow of water into the root zone at a specific rate. Moreover, a drip irrigation setup is easy to install in any commercial or residential area. They have different shapes and sizes such as flat boat-shaped, cylindrical, and can be attached to the inner wall of the lateral. They usually help to grow field crops or crops inclined in the row format. The inline emitter installation help in the cancellation cost of additional emitters, which is indirectly increasing the demand for emitters.

Based on crop type, the market is categorized into field, orchard, vegetable, landscape, ornamental, and others. During the forecast period, the field crop segment is likely to dominate the global drip irrigation market due to its precise application to the crops. In addition, it offers benefits such as reduced costs, higher profit margins, and lesser water and fertilizer requirements. Moreover, the consumption of field crops such as vegetables, onion, corn, and other crops is quite high over the world, and it is very profitable which is positively escalating the market outlook.

Have a Look at the Chapters - https://univdatos.com/report/drip-irrigation-market/

Drip Irrigation Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

For a better understanding of the market adoption of the Drip Irrigation industry, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (U.S., Canada, Rest of North America); Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific); and the Rest of World. The geographical Asia-Pacific region dominated the drip irrigation market owing to the growing food demand in the region.

The major players targeting the market include

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

Rivulis Irrigation Ltd

Lindsay Corporation

EcofloIndia

Netafim Limited

Rain Bird Corporation

Hunter Industries

Elgo Irrigation Ltd.

The Toro Company

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Drip Irrigation market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Drip Irrigation market?

Which factors are influencing the Drip Irrigation market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Drip Irrigation market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Drip Irrigation market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Drip Irrigation market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market Insights

Drip Irrigation Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2027 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 11% Market size 2020 USD 28 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region APAC to Dominate the Global Drip Irrigation Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, Australia, and India Companies profiled Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd, Lindsay Corporation, EcofloIndia, Netafim Limited, Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter Industries, Elgo Irrigation Ltd., The Toro Company. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Mechanism; By Application; By Component; By Crop Type; By Region/Country

About UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

Contact

UnivDatos Market Insights

Ankita Gupta

Director Operations

Ph: +91-783860491

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://univdatos.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225049/UnivDatos_Logo.jpg

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.