D'YAVOL Launches VORTEX -- A Premium Blended Scotch Whisky

MUMBAI, India, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D'YAVOL, a global luxury collective, unveils D'YAVOL VORTEX, a premium blended Scotch whisky. This launch reinforces D'YAVOL's commitment to its philosophy of 'Born-in-Origin' spirits, where each product reflects its regional authenticity while curating a portfolio of unique and characterful spirits.

VORTEX delivers a full and complex palate, striking a perfect balance between rich malt flavours, sherried sweetness, and subtle peat. Crafted by marrying carefully selected single malt and single grain whiskies from across Scotland, VORTEX stands out with its layered character, leading consumers on a journey of sensory discovery.

Leti Blagoeva, Co-Founder, SLAB Ventures, says, "D'YAVOL VORTEX, our second Scotch whisky expression, is a malt-forward blend that draws from the depth and complexity each of the distinctive whisky-making regions of Scotland has to offer. Whilst distillation is science, maturation and blending are truly an art. The name of this expression represents the exciting swirl of the diverse malts, as they converge to create an irresistibly characterful liquid. VORTEX is a thrilling addition to the D'YAVOL family and will draw in discerning enthusiasts who seek both depth and a bold character in their drinks."

Commenting on the launch, Vineet Sharma, Vice President – Marketing and Trade Marketing, AB InBev India, says, "We are thrilled to introduce VORTEX, a remarkable blended Scotch whisky that further strengthens D'YAVOL's position as a leading purveyor of exceptional spirits. This launch reinforces D'YAVOL's dedication to offering a diverse portfolio of premium spirits, allowing consumers to discover their perfect choice."

Following the successful launch of D'YAVOL Single Estate Vodka and D'YAVOL INCEPTION, a 100% blended malt Scotch whisky, in 2023, D'YAVOL VORTEX represents a strategic move to explore diverse expressions within the premium Scotch whisky category. Partnering with beverage industry leaders, AB InBev India strengthens D'YAVOL's position in the market and bolsters its ambition to become a leading premium spirits collection.

Featuring a captivating wrap-around debossed crown element, the bottle of VORTEX boasts a striking dual black-to-flint gradient, complemented by opulent gold print accents. The design is further distinguished with a logo-embossed black cork stopper, complete with the signature D'YAVOL black stem, enhancing the overall appeal of the packaging. This distinctive and bespoke presentation serves as a visual testament to the premium essence encapsulated within. VORTEX offers a tantalising sensory experience with its rich aroma characterised by malty sweetness and fruity undertones intertwined with subtle peat. On the palate, indulgent notes of orchard fruit, creamy vanilla, and fudge dance harmoniously with a touch of soft smoke. The finish is exquisitely smooth, leaving behind lingering notes of peat and spiced fruit. Best savoured neat, this exceptional blend is presented in a 750ml bottle with an ABV of 43.5%, available at an MRP of ₹5,350 in Maharashtra and ₹4,500 in Goa.

About D'YAVOL

D'YAVOL, under the house of SLAB Ventures, was founded by Aryan Khan, Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva to provide a springboard for their idea of bringing a luxury lifestyle collective to the world. SLAB Ventures is a family-owned and independent entity that prioritizes craftsmanship, artisanship, and small-batch production. Having devoted several years to developing winning product propositions and an authentically engaging brand concept, the business is now successfully operating across key consumer goods verticals and targeted international markets. Based in The Netherlands, the company has strategic partnerships with leading industry outfits worldwide. Explore more on — https://www.dyavol.com/.

About AB InBev India

AB InBev India is a leading beer and beverage company with a leadership position in the premium and super premium beer category. It has a diverse portfolio of global beer brands, including Budweiser®, Budweiser Magnum®, Corona®, Hoegaarden®, Stella Artois®, Beck's Ice®, Haywards5000® and KnockOut®, amongst others. Headquartered in Bengaluru, its national presence is supported by multiple manufacturing units spread across states and a robust distribution network. AB InBev India has a range of no-alcohol beers like Budweiser 0.0®️, Hoegaarden 0.0®️, and Hoegaarden Rosée®️ and also expanded Beyond Beer into new categories with non-alcoholic energy drink Budweiser Beats®️ and the whiskey category with Magnum Double Barrel®️. AB InBev India is part of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (Bud APAC), listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1876". Bud APAC is a subsidiary of AB InBev, with over 600 years of brewing heritage and an extensive global presence spanning continents and generations. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, AB InBev leverages the collective strength of approximately 167,000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Explore more on — www.ab-inbev.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2403583/D_YAVOL_VORTEX.jpg