Shah Rukh Khan backed D'YAVOL Luxury Collective Wins Coveted International Award

D'YAVOL INCEPTION awarded the gold medal, at the 29th edition of the International Spirits Challenge

MUMBAI, India, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D'YAVOL has been awarded a gold medal at the International Spirits Challenge 2024, for its pure malt scotch whisky, D'YAVOL INCEPTION.

The International Spirits Challenge is one of the most rigorous and well-recognised spirits competitions in the world, which receives thousands of entries from over 70 countries and aims to identify and promote spirits of outstanding quality from across the globe. INCEPTION was awarded a gold medal at this year's edition of the competition.

D’YAVOL INCEPTION

Shah Rukh Khan, who is a co-founder of the collective, says, "I'm thrilled to see the D'YAVOL Luxury Collective receiving accolades from our patrons. This gold medal is the result of all the hard work and passion of the whole team, and I'm sure it's the first of many to come."

D'YAVOL INCEPTION is a unique blend of eight distinct single malts, sourced from all over Scotland, that offers an intricate balance of peat and sweet notes. Maturation in rare Madeira and first-fill Tawny Port casks produce a layered complexity that unfolds with each sip — concluding in a long, lingering finish. The whisky is non-chill filtered and bottled at 47.1% ABV, resulting in a bold whisky that retains its authentic flavour profile.

Commenting on the win, Bunty Singh, Co-founder of D'YAVOL, says, "I am proud that D'YAVOL's liquid credentials are being validated, by securing medals in prestigious competitions. It is particularly gratifying that these are awarded to our core expressions, which are readily available for consumers to try, and not for limited edition products and exclusive bottlings. This is a testament to our commitment to producing spirits of exceptional quality."

Apart from D'YAVOL INCEPTION, the collective also produces a D'YAVOL Single Estate Vodka, which is made in Poland, along with D'YAVOL VORTEX, a blended scotch whisky. The full spirits portfolio has been recognised with medals not only at the International Spirits Challenge but also at the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) 2024 awards. In India, D'YAVOL has entered into a strategic partnership with AB InBev, to help with sales and distribution in the region.

Kartikeya Sharma, President, AB InBev India, says, "Our partnership with D'YAVOL aims to offer a luxury spirits experience for discerning consumers. This award is a testament to the exceptional quality of D'YAVOL's offerings and reaffirms the brand's dedication to excellence, further strengthening our portfolio."

About D'YAVOL

The D'YAVOL Luxury Collective was founded by Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva to provide a springboard for their idea of bringing a luxury lifestyle collective to the world. D'YAVOL prioritises craftsmanship, artisanship, and small-batch production. Having devoted several years to developing winning product propositions and an authentically engaging brand concept, the business is now successfully operating across key consumer goods verticals and targeted international markets. Based in The Netherlands, the company has strategic partnerships with leading industry outfits worldwide. Explore more at — https://www.dyavol.com/.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438654/D_YAVOL_INCEPTION.jpg