Ecom Express launches its first All-women Delivery Center in the country

Women force have already been inducted in the Delivery Center and it will be the first time in the company that a 10-member team, exclusively comprising women from the ranks of Delivery Center Head to Delivery Associates, will be engaged independently in all operational activities.

Inaugurating the all-women delivery center, Manju Dhawan, Co-founder, Ecom Express Limited, said, ''The launch of our all-women delivery center is a conscious agenda and an extension of our continued effort to supporting women with opportunities that empower them to grow and economically elevate them. Our aim is to create more and more opportunities for female team members across roles, including front-line delivery role as we remain steadfast in our approach to support them and their career progression.''

Ecom Express is also planning to establish more all-women delivery centers in the near future. The firm is working on breaking the glass ceiling by bringing in the need of the hour ideas and business models. Today, Ecom Express has close to 2000 women working across its processing centers, hubs, centers, fulfillment centers and many women bikers as delivery associates across the country.

"I am pursuing my graduation and I look forward to create a good career for myself in the future. I was thrilled to explore this field and wondered if men can get into delivering goods, why can't women. I have always received positive response and in a year's time, have grown in my role with Ecom Express - from a part-time delivery partner to a full-time on-roll employee," stated Kusum Jain, Delivery Associate at Ecom Express's all-women delivery center.

Ecom Express is looking to increase diversity across its supply chain to make it more inclusive. Several of its large facilities across the country have their operations for general shift entirely run by women. Sortation and fulfillment centers including Bilaspur (Haryana), Bhiwandi, Surat, Vijayawada, Guwahati and others have women staff take care of millions of shipments, contributing to a seamless e-commerce experience for customers.

