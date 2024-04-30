ECOPRO BM has taken a license from CAMX POWER to the latest GEMX® platform of cathode active material for lithium-ion batteries

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOPRO BM of Korea and CAMX Power LLC (CAMX) of Massachusetts announce that ECOPRO BM has obtained a non-exclusive intellectual property license under CAMX's GEMX® platform of nickel-based high-energy, high-power, low-cobalt cathode active materials for use in lithium-ion batteries, especially for electric vehicles (EVs).

The GEMX® platform is based on fundamental inventions of CAMX for which more than 30 patents have been granted globally, including the US, EU, Korea, Japan and China. The GEMX inventions, through molecular engineering, place cobalt, aluminum, etc. at the critical places of the cathode particles resulting in the use of less cobalt, yet with greater stability, higher performance and lower cost for all classes of nickel-based cathode materials including high-manganese. Its derivative products have been branded as gNMC®, gNMCA®, gNCA®, and gLNO®.

"Cathode materials are the key enablers of lithium-ion batteries and their costliest component. Only a handful of companies across the globe can and do supply this critical material, with ECOPRO BM being a major one. CAMX is privileged that ECOPRO BM has added the GEMX platform to its portfolio of battery technology choices," said Dr. Kenan Sahin, Founder and President of CAMX.

"With ECOPRO BM joining Umicore, L&F, LGES, EV Metals, and Samsung SDI as licensees of GEMX, this multi-product cathode platform becomes more central to cathodes. Instead of attempting production ourselves, CAMX, through license agreements like these can have its inventions rapidly and more broadly come to market for the benefit of society," continued Sahin.

About ECOPRO BM

ECOPRO BM Co., LTD (KRX : 247540) is a world-class company which leads the high-capacity cathode active material (CAM) market at home and abroad based on its success in developing and mass-producing high-nickel CAM for the first time in Korea. Its main products are high-nickel NCA and NCM with a nickel content of more than 80%, and it is the only company in Korea that produces the above two kinds of CAM simultaneously.

In recent years, ECOPRO BM has expanded its product portfolio to include mid- to low-priced CAM such as high-voltage mid-nickel, Co-free NM, OLO, LFP and SIB to meet the diverse needs of the market. Also, it has been taking proactive management activities to preempt the market by expanding domestic and overseas production capacity and reducing investment costs per unit.

In addition to CAM, ECOPRO BM has been actively developing silicon-based anode active materials and solid electrolytes, as other major components of batteries, with the aim of mass-production.

As such, ECOPRO BM strives to provide the highest quality battery materials to our customers through continuous technological innovation and expansion of production capacity to keep pace with the changing market environment.

For more information, please visit www.ecoprobm.com

About CAMX Power

CAMX Power LLC, headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, is one of the largest independent lithium-ion battery material and design entities in the U.S.

CAMX operates a development-purposed lithium-ion battery material synthesis facility coupled with a cathode production pilot plant for scalability demonstration, and design-purposed advanced cell making facilities.

We mature early-stage technologies to be de-risked, IP-protected and scaled-up or scale up ready; then license them, with deep technology transfer, to large manufacturing partners for them to extend, make and sell these technologies, achieving greater, quicker impact for the betterment of society and the environment.

Its flagship offer is GEMX Cathode Platform (GEMX-CP) which improves all nickel based cathodes thus significantly enhancing emobility™ and eportability™ energy storage offers by the major cell and material makers. In 2020, GEMX was licensed by Samsung SDI now practicing it widely. In 2022, LG Energy Solution (LGES), commanding nearly a fourth of the global cell market, licensed GEMX. In 2023, L&F of Korea, a major international producer and key supplier to LGES, Tesla and others, and Umicore, the market leader and the JV partner to VW's PowerCo took licenses for the updated GEMX patent portfolio. For more information, please visit: www.camxpower.com

