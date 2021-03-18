eHealth Market Size To Reach USD 230640.4 Million By 2027 at a CAGR Of 14.5% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The eHealth Market is Segmented by Type (Electronic Health Record (HER); Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), Picture Archiving, & Communications Systems (PACS); Laboratory Information Systems (LIS); Telehealth; Prescribing Solutions; Medical Apps; Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS); Pharmacy Information Systems; and Others) and End User (Healthcare Providers, Payers, Healthcare Consumers, and Others). This report covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast from 2019 to 2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Health Category.

The global eHealth market was valued at USD 74476.4 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 230640.4 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of eHealth market size are

Digital records improve medical care, reduce healthcare costs, increase efficiency, reduce error, and enhance patient satisfaction by easy access.

Increasing number of smartphone users and innovation in medical apps.

Increase in government initiatives to manage regulatory compliance through the use of eHealth solutions.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE eHealth MARKET SIZE

An increasing disposable income is propelling the number of smartphone users. This, in turn, is expected to raise the number of people opting for mhealth apps, thereby increasing the growth of the eHealth market size. Mhealth apps enable easy access and sharing of medical records and are targeted for specific medical conditions, health related education, mobile diagnostics and other use cases.

The rise in adoption of electronic health records (EHR) and other hospital information systems by healthcare providers is expected to drive the eHealth market size. EHRs help provide accurate, up-to-date, and complete information about patients at the point of care, thereby enabling quick access to patient records for more coordinated, efficient care.

The growing use of eHealth solutions in outpatient care facilities is expected to increase the eHealth market size. A majority of healthcare organizations are focused on implementing specialized outpatient facilities in response to increasing demands on health systems to reduce healthcare costs. This transition to an outpatient care model is spurring the adoption of eHealth solutions, which provide a streamlined way to deliver treatment.

The rising adoption of Telemedicine is fueling the growth of the eHealth market size. Telemedicine is being increasingly accepted by the urban population due to the convenience it offers. Furthermore, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has further increased the number of people opting for telemedicine consultations. All these factors are increasing the growth of the eHealth market size.

However, the increasing demand for protected data protection infrastructure and growing security issues are expected to stifle the growth of these services. Furthermore, the lack of supporting infrastructure in developing regions, as well as the high cost of health IT tools, are expected to limit the industry's growth.

eHealth MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on product, the medical apps segment is expected to rise at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is due to increased demand for high-quality healthcare services and solutions, increased adoption of mobile health activities, increased demand for better patient safety and treatment, and increased government efforts to support eHealth. Furthermore, the market is growing due to an increase in the adoption of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms.

Owing to the increased use of electronic health records (EHR) and other hospital information systems by healthcare providers, the healthcare provider solution held the largest market share based on end-user.

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance from 2020 to 2027. This is due to favorable regulatory scenarios toward eHealth, the surge in adoption of eHealth solutions to curtail soaring healthcare costs, regulatory requirements regarding patient safety, and the presence of a large number of eHealth companies. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to exhibit the highest CAGR of 17.2% during 2020-2027.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Instruments

Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), Picture Archiving, & Communications Systems(PACS)

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

Telehealth

Prescribing Solutions

Medical Apps

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)

Pharmacy Information Systems

Others

By End User

Healthcare Providers

Payers

Healthcare Consumers

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia



Japan



India



China



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Players:

UnitedHealth Group

Teladoc Health

Siemens AG

Medtronic Inc

Koninklijke Philips

International Business Management Corporation

General Electric Company

CISCO SYSTEMS INC

Athenahealth

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

