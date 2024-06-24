Ergodemy Opens New Western Region Headquarters in Pune

Expansion strengthens Ergodemy's presence as a leading HRTech provider

Ergodemy, a leading HRTech provider, announces the opening of its new Western Region Headquarters in Pune. This strategic expansion aims to enhance market reach and improve service delivery for clients in the western region.

PUNE, India, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergodemy, a respected HRTech company, is pleased to announce the inauguration of its new Western Region Headquarters near Viman Nagar in Pune. This expansion is a significant step in Ergodemy's growth strategy, demonstrating its commitment to providing advanced HR technology solutions worldwide.

Left to Right – Mr. Mustafa Raj, Mr. HP Srivastava, Mr. Govind Ramachandran and Dr. Deepak Shikarpur

The new headquarters will serve as the central hub for Ergodemy's operations in the western region, enabling the company to better serve its growing client base with improved efficiency and localized support. This expansion is expected to create new job opportunities, boost the local economy, and solidify Ergodemy's presence in the region.

Renowned technopreneur Dr. Deepak Shikarpur, the chief guest at the event, added, "Ergodemy's expansion to the western region is a noteworthy development for the HRTech industry. The new headquarters will not only create new opportunities but also contribute to the advancement of HR technology solutions in the region. I wish the team all the very best and look forward to witnessing Ergodemy's continued success."

"We are proud to open our Regional Headquarters, here, in Pune," said Govind Ramachandran, Founder and CEO of Ergodemy. "This new office is a testament to our ongoing growth and dedication to delivering innovative HRTech solutions. Establishing a stronger local presence will allow us to meet our clients' needs more effectively and continue driving innovation in the HR industry."

The launch event featured Dr. Deepak Shikarpur – Independent Director on the Board of Kinetic Communications and Belrise Group of Industries, and Honorary Fellow of Maharashtra Academy of Science, Computer Society of India, and Institution Of Engineers, as the chief guest. Mr. HP Srivastava – Vice Chairman of Deccan Chamber of Commerce, Industries & Agriculture (DCCIA) Pune, provided encouragement with his words of wisdom. Prominent industry leaders - Mr. Vishal Makar, Managing Director of Oriental Rubber Industries Limited, Mr. Girish Damle, Founder & Managing Director of Hitech Crane Industries, Mr. Suryakant Shukla, Group Head-HR, IR & Admin. and Mr. Sahebrao Mule, Divisional Head-Production, HR & PPC – from Classic Industries & Exports Limited, graced the occasion with their presence.

"Opening our new headquarters in Pune is a strategic move that aligns with our long-term vision for growth and excellence," said Mustafa Raj, Vice President – Learning & HR Consulting at Ergodemy. "We look forward to bringing our advanced HR technology closer to our clients and supporting their HR transformation journeys."

About Ergodemy (www.ergodemy.ai): Ergodemy is a leading HRTech provider specializing in innovative Human Resources technology solutions. With a mission to transform HR processes, Ergodemy offers a comprehensive suite of services, including HR consulting, learning management, and advanced HR software solutions. The company is dedicated to helping organizations optimize their HR operations and achieve their strategic goals.

