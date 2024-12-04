First Look at Elation's PARAGON Series at LDI 2024: A New Benchmark in Versatile, Precision Lighting for Entertainment

With a weatherproof IP54 rating and new TruTone™ technology, PARAGON redefines color fidelity and control for more refined creative expression in indoor and outdoor environments

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elation , a global leader in advanced entertainment lighting solutions, is excited to unveil the PARAGON Series at LDI 2024 in Las Vegas, marking the first time the U.S. industry can experience this revolutionary technology up close. Designed as "the new standard" for professional lighting, the PARAGON Series delivers powerful, precision lighting that combines state-of-the-art innovation and robust weatherproof rating with an authentic understanding of designers' creative aspirations.

PARAGON: A New Benchmark in Versatile, Precision Lighting for Entertainment

Visitors to Booth #2224 will be transported to a retro-futuristic spaceport lounge, a gateway to lighting's next frontier, where Elation's latest innovations, including the PARAGON series, will be on full display. This immersive booth balances cutting-edge technology with mid-century aesthetics, setting the stage for a journey through lighting's next era.

Combining multiple fixture roles in a single, adaptable design, PARAGON offers unmatched flexibility without compromise and has already generated anticipation across the lighting community. LDI attendees will be the first to see it in action and have the opportunity to place orders for this groundbreaking series, which blends striking design, superior light quality, and variable color fidelity control in a lightweight and compact package.

"The PARAGON Series is our highest state-of-the-art fixture yet and represents our dedication to pushing creative boundaries," said Matthias Hinrichs, Product Manager at Elation. "It combines our most advanced lighting technology, offering lighting designers unprecedented control and creative options, while also meeting the needs of production companies. PARAGON offers unprecedented color control and can adapt to any application from arena shows to outdoor events."

Engineered to withstand the rigors of demanding professional environments, PARAGON's IP54 weatherproof rating offers protection against water and dust ingress, meaning it performs reliably in any indoor space and temporary outdoor environment, elevating its versatility for multi-event use. PARAGON delivers consistent performance no matter the circumstances yet requires little maintenance.

Key Features of the PARAGON Series:

Advanced TruTone Technology : PARAGON is built around Elation's exclusive TruTone variable CRI technology, offering designers complete control over color fidelity without altering color temperature. This allows for seamless transitions from CRI 70 to CRI 93, enabling dual functionality—from high-fidelity key lighting to bold effects—all within a single fixture. Designers are no longer limited by native CRI or interchangeable light engine constraints—transform skin tones, costumes, and scenic elements with unrivaled color depth and vibrancy.

: PARAGON is built around Elation's exclusive TruTone variable CRI technology, offering designers complete control over color fidelity without altering color temperature. This allows for seamless transitions from CRI 70 to CRI 93, enabling dual functionality—from high-fidelity key lighting to bold effects—all within a single fixture. Designers are no longer limited by native CRI or interchangeable light engine constraints—transform skin tones, costumes, and scenic elements with unrivaled color depth and vibrancy. Cutting-Edge CMY Mixing and Versatile CTO: The series features the fastest and quietest CMY color mixing array ever developed by Elation, along with a variable CTO. This powerful combination and its flexibility in color rendering and beam control offer a spectrum of possibilities, enabling designers to create more exacting visuals.

The series features the fastest and quietest CMY color mixing array ever developed by Elation, along with a variable CTO. This powerful combination and its flexibility in color rendering and beam control offer a spectrum of possibilities, enabling designers to create more exacting visuals. Convertible Lens System: The PARAGON's precision-engineered, high-quality lens can be interchanged with a Fresnel Wash or PC Beam lens for greater flexibility.

The PARAGON's precision-engineered, high-quality lens can be interchanged with a Fresnel Wash or PC Beam lens for greater flexibility. Two Models, Limitless Applications: PARAGON S : With a 550W white LED engine generating 20,500 lumens, this model boasts a zoom range from 5° to 50°, an extensive FX package, and a full blackout framing system for detailed beam shaping. PARAGON M : Powered by a robust 900W white LED engine with 37,000 lumens, the M model is ideal for a variety of venues, offering a wide zoom range from 5° to 52°, a full FX package, and enhanced framing control for precise light sculpting.

Reliability for Every Environment: Engineered for IP54-rated durability, PARAGON is built to withstand the toughest environments, ensuring dependable performance indoors or in temporary outdoor settings.

With immersive product demonstrations, and an otherworldly light show every hour, Elation's "Experience Tomorrow" booth is where professionals can get familiar with PARAGON and learn how it's designed to elevate their lighting projects to unprecedented heights.

For additional information please visit: https://www.futureoflighting.co

