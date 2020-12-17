FlowerAura Is Here To Be Someone's Santa With Its Exclusive Range Of Christmas Gifts

GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowerAura, India's most-loved online gifting portal, is gearing up for Christmas 2020 with its entirely new and exclusive range of fun and exciting Christmas gifts. Like every year, the gift range is sure to bring the best in the gifting gestures and to make the occasion fun and memorable. And it's a chance to be someone's Santa Claus and spread smiles. FlowerAura is providing the best gifts for all occasions year-on-year without a stop, and the team is firmly ready with rolled-up sleeves to make Christmas the best day of the year.

The range of Christmas Gifts for Girlfriend includes many different and amazing items like greeting cards, a little snowman, and Merry Christmas LED cushion, personalised Christmas mug, a personalised wall frame, Santa Claus miniatures, and combos of plum cakes and romantic flowers. FlowerAura has arranged the gifts keeping in mind both the love and the occasion so as to bring the best on the table. 25th December is also the day for all the husbands out there to surprise their wives with FlowerAura's Christmas gifts for wife. The magic can be done with Peek-A-Boo hampers, personalised Christmas table clock, yummy and delicious cakes topped with Christmas specific designs, a bunch of flower bouquet coupled along with a box of Ferrero Rocher chocolates, star-shaped plum cake, and Merry Christmas candles to decorate the room for a romantic date night.

As FlowerAura knows that gifting gestures do make a difference according to the relations, the range of lovely Christmas gifts for boyfriend and Christmas gifts for husband is sure to tickle the heart in style on the most-loved winter occasion. Mug sets printed with different types of Christmas specific designs, family tree, Christmas decorative items, Xmas choco box, Merry Christmas chocolate bars covered in personalised wrappers, and Xmas Custom photo tile are some of the many heart-warming gift items which are available on the website.

FlowerAura comes up with a new and unique gift and gift combos to help people celebrate and wish the occasion to their near and dear ones. And the online delivery service is making it all possible to deliver the emotions of people.

Mr Himanshu Chawla, CEO of FA, while talking about the newly launched collection of Christmas Gifts, says, "FlowerAura has always been focused on providing the gifts that do the best to convey emotions and to help the people celebrate the occasion with their dear ones while eliminating the difference of distances. And the organisation will keep on doing so. As a gifting brand, we understand that there should be no compromise with feeling and thus we never compromise on the quality of gift items. Merry Christmas to all!"

