Food Robotics Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 745 Million By 2026 At A CAGR of 9.1% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Robotics Market is Segmented by Type Low Payload, Medium Payload, High Payload and Application Palletizing, Packaging, Processing, Other, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Heavy Machinery Category.

The global Food Robotics market was valued at USD 402.2 Million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 745 Million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of food robotics market size are

Surging demand for food with increasing population and

Increasing demand for enhanced productivity in food processing

Increasing investments in automation in the food industry

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE FOOD ROBOTICS MARKET SIZE

Growing demand for packaged food is expected to drive the growth of the food robotics market size. In order to maximize their shelf life and appeal to the demand for ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat products, there has been a rising need to package food products. Mass production of packaged food products has driven the food robotics market, especially in countries such as the United States, Japan, France, and Italy. Processes are being automated in most large-scale food processing plants to ensure quality and consistency in stock-keeping units (SKUs).

The functionality and use of robots have historically been restricted to heavy payloads in transportation equipment. However, with the growing versatility of robots, more industries are accepting automation with mainly low payload robots, such as the food processing industry. In order to comply with health authority requirements, parts such as dairy and bakery in the food & beverage sector reduce human intervention in the manufacturing process. Thus, the food robotics market size is expected to increase with the increase in robots' functionality, including packaging, repackaging, and palletizing.

The increase in food safety regulations is expected to increase the growth of the food robotics market size. Robots in food processing help maintain each batch's quality standard and increase the productivity of the overall process. Furthermore, the declining hardware costs, such as sensors and circuit boards, and the parallel developments in AI software have led to the rise in food robotic applications.

However, the lack of a skilled workforce is expected to hinder the food robotics market growth to an extent. There is a shortage of people specializing in electrical, embedded, software, and mechanical disciplines that are needed for robotic installation and maintenance. There is also a shortage of highly skilled workers with specialized skills required to build high-value-added robotics integrated with advanced technologies.

FOOD ROBOTICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the low and medium payload capacity segments are projected to grow at faster rates. The low and medium payload capacity systems address packing, repackaging, selecting, and positioning applications. It is expected that the trend of using these automated systems would fuel the growth of the food robotics market size.

Based on region, Europe held the largest food robotics market share in 2018, while Japan held the second-largest sales volume market share for food robotics. This dominance of Europe is attributed to the surging presence of food industries and rising labor costs and overheads across this region.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This is due to growing disposable income among the working population, combined with the increasing need for packaged and processed food.

Based on application, the palletizing segment held the largest food robotics market share, accounting for 60% of the global market share.

Segment by Type

Low Payload

Medium Payload

High Payload

"The high payload reached at 60% of global sales volume."

Segment by Application

Palletizing

Packaging

Processing

Other

"The palletizing holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 60% of the market share."

Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Food Robotics market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Key Players:

The major players in the market include ABB, FANUC, KUKA, Kawasaki, Yaskawa, Staubli, Universal Robots, DENSO, Omron Adept Technologies, SIASUN, etc.

SOURCE Valuates Reports