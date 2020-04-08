Freedom Oil Contributes Rs. 2.5 Crores to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic in India

As a part of the CSR Initiative: - Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils Contributes a total of Rs. 2.5 Crore towards COVID-19 relief for communities where they operate:

PM CARES Fund: Rs. 50 Lakhs

CM Relief Fund (Telangana): Rs. 50 Lakhs

CM Relief Fund (AP): Rs. 50 Lakhs

CM Relief Fund (Karnataka): Rs. 25 Lakhs

CM Relief Fund (Odisha): Rs. 25 Lakhs

CM Relief Fund (Tamil Nadu): Rs. 25 Lakhs

They have also partnered with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to distribute the essential commodity - edible oil worth Rs. 25 Lakhs to the underprivileged near the GEF refineries in AP.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Pradeep Chowdhry, Managing Director, Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt. Ltd., said, "GEF India is humbled to contribute in this time of India's fight against COVID-19. We are confident that our contribution will have a positive impact on the communities that have been hit hardest by this unprecedented crisis. We appreciate the efforts being taken by the Central Government, the State Governments, district administrations, doctors and police in dealing with this crisis, while ensuring supply of essential commodities to the citizens. As a part of our efforts to support the communities where we operate, we have extended a contribution of Rs. 50 Lakhs each towards the CM Relief fund in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh along with a contribution of Rs.25 Lakhs each towards the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Odisha plus 50 lakhs to PM CARES Fund."

The Employees for GEF India have come forward and contributed 1-day salary towards the COVID-19 relief fund. GEF India will be forwarding the additional amount of Rs 9.25 Lakhs by 640 employees towards the PM CARES Fund for COVID-19 on behalf of their employees.

GEF has implemented strict measures to ensure all their members, employees, partners, stakeholders remain safe from COVID-19. The management has undertaken an extensive drive to educate their employees on the seriousness of Coronavirus, identifying infections, and measures to safeguard them from being infected. GEF India is committed to fulfil its social responsibility to facilitate uninterrupted movement of Edible Oils as it's an essential commodity amidst the lockdown. The plants are operational with all safety and health protocols.

