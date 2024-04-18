From Pitch to Table: Rummy.com Launches Rummy Pro League and Rummy Cricket Carnival

NEW DELHI, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- India's premium rummy platform, Rummy.com, is captivating both rummy and cricket lovers with its exciting offerings: the Rummy Pro League (RPL) and the Rummy Cricket Carnival (RCC). Running from 1st to 30th April 2024, the RPL boasts a massive ₹20 crore guaranteed prize pool, providing players with the opportunity to showcase their skills and win big rewards. The RCC, which began on 22nd March 2024, combines the strategic game of rummy with the thrill of Indian T20 cricket, promising an immersive experience for fans. With a staggering ₹25 crore prize pool and a car as the top prize, this carnival elevates the excitement of the cricket season to new heights, culminating with the finale of the Indian T20 league on 26th May 2024.

The Rummy Pro League (RPL) has become a battleground for the country's elite rummy players. Each player has been bringing their unique gaming style and strategy to the table in a bid to win from the daily prize pool of ₹25 lakh. As the competition intensifies, anticipation builds for the grand finale on 30th April, where a monumental ₹1 crore prize pool awaits the winners, driving the players to push the boundaries of skill, strategy, and nerves.

On the other hand, the Rummy Cricket Carnival (RCC) offers a distinct flavor of entertainment, merging the intellectual rigor of rummy with Indians' unparalleled passion for cricket. It amplifies the fervor of cricket season with riveting challenges such as The Rounder leaderboard, Boundary Bounty, and Streak Champion that immerse participants in the spirit of the game.

Available exclusively on Google Play Store, Rummy.com is more than just an app for rummy: it's a game changer in online card gaming, setting new benchmarks and aligning with players' evolving aspirations. Offering lucrative prizes and intense competition, Rummy.com delivers an exhilarating experience, crowns champions, and delights its new community of players who appreciate the depth of strategy and the thrill of competition.

About Rummy.com

Rummy.com, India's premium online rummy platform, offers a secure and seamless gaming experience with classic rummy variants and impressive prizes. The platform is redefining gaming by employing cutting-edge technology and fostering a culture of innovation. Known for its diverse rummy offerings, user-friendly interface, and round-the-clock customer support, Rummy.com has earned the reputation of being India's fastest-growing online rummy platform.

