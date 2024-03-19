Rummy.com celebrates Holi with an impressive ₹20 crore prize pool tournament

NEW DELHI, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- India's premier online rummy platform Rummy.com is buzzing with excitement as its highly anticipated Splash Series tournament is in its last leg. The finale coincides with the festival of colors, Holi. Since its launch on 1st March 2024, the captivating tournament series, boasting an impressive prize pool of ₹20 crores, has grabbed the attention of rummy enthusiasts across the country.

With its innovative features and enticing rewards, the Splash Series has already attracted lakhs of participants midway through its duration, cementing its status as a must-attend event in the online gaming calendar.

Running from 1st to 25th March, the Splash Series offers all participants an unparalleled gaming experience. As anticipation mounts, players are excited for the grand finale slated for 25th March, where a guaranteed prize pool of ₹3 crores awaits the champions.

Rummy.com continues to set new standards for online gaming by providing an absolutely secure platform and a unique, exhilarating experience with a wide range of rummy tournaments and offers. The success of the Splash Series further underscores Rummy.com's commitment to delivering an immersive and rewarding gaming experience for its ever-expanding player base.

As the tournament enters its final phase, excitement is at an all-time high, with players gearing up for the ultimate challenge. With a promise of lucrative prizes and intense competition, the Splash Series is poised to make a lasting impression on India's gaming landscape.

Rummy.com is also gearing up for exciting promotions and offers for the upcoming Indian T20 season. Stay tuned for updates.

About Rummy.com

Rummy.com, India's premium online rummy platform, offers a secure and seamless gaming experience with classic rummy variants and impressive prizes. The platform is redefining gaming by employing cutting-edge technology and fostering a culture of innovation. Known for its diverse rummy offerings, user-friendly interface, and round-the-clock customer support, Rummy.com has earned the reputation of being India's fastest-growing online rummy platform.

Website Link: https://www.rummy.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2307620/Rummy_com_Logo.jpg